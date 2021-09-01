Bermuda Tourism Authority and PGA Magazine Announce Inaugural Black Golfers Week November 3-7, 2021

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to our island for this historic inaugural event honoring Bermuda's golf legacy and providing an action-packed platform for diversity, equity and inclusivity. Our island has more golf courses per square mile than anywhere else in the world. That fact, paired with a history that includes groundbreaking achievements by Bermudian golfers who helped break the color line in the US and Canada, it is a natural home for this launch event," says Charles H. Jeffers II, CEO of the BTA.

Take advantage and experience a week of thrilling tournament play, fun festivities but most importantly: conversations about bringing more diversity to the game of golf. Guests can register for the Driving Diversity Power Breakfast hosted by celebrated Olympian Dr. John Carlos; The Unity Cup; the Legends Lunch & Clinic for the next generation of golfers at Ocean View Golf Course; the PGA Magazine Driving Diversity Summit; a University Greek Barbeque; Bermuda Black Golf Club and Team Championship at Port Royal Golf Course culminating with the Black Golf Awards honoring the legacy of Black golf pioneers from around the globe. To learn more, go to www.BermudaDrivingDiversity.com.

BTA Director of Sports Business Development and three-Time US Olympian Hazel Clark underscores the event's importance, "As a leading sports tourism destination, Bermuda celebrates the achievements of athletes who have challenged the lack of diversity and accessibility in key sectors throughout history. Black Golfers Week offers a groundbreaking opportunity for communities worldwide to come together for action-driven conversations designed to build upon those achievements to advance diversity and access to the sport of golf."

Organizer Earnie Ellison, Jr., of Ellison Consulting Group, concludes, "This Black Golf Club and Team Championship heralds Black Golf Clubs' historical achievements that span more than a century and the collective influence of the Women and Men Club Members."

In its entirety, this event will underscore Bermuda's position as an influential global leader on the promotion of diversity and inclusion and help establish a critical framework that can create unprecedented worldwide access and opportunities in golf.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information, visit www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

PGA Magazine, founded in 1920, is owned by the PGA of America, the world's largest professional sports organization. The monthly magazine, now in its 101st year of publication, is the leading trade publication for golf and covers all aspects of the game. In addition to publishing PGA Magazine under license from the PGA of America, PGA Magazine Publications and Marketing Group collaborates with 15 of the largest USGA allied golf associations on their print and digital media properties, collectively reaching over 1.4 million of the game's most avid-core golfers, and manages over 150 golf-related events each year.

Ellison Consulting Group, LLC, a management consultancy company established in 2014, specializes in enhancing value to its clients through a robust and engaging diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy. Managing Partner Earnie Ellison has extensive experience in corporate and sports industry management and board leadership and works from the consultancy's headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

