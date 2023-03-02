BERMUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF JETBLUE'S YEAR-ROUND DIRECT SERVICE FROM BOSTON'S LOGAN INTERNATIONAL

HAMILTON, Bermuda , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Ministry of Transport, Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is delighted to announce that JetBlue's direct flight between Boston's Logan International Airport and Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport will expand service and remain on the schedule through next winter.

Bermuda Tourism Authority

JetBlue has confirmed that the carrier will continue its non-stop services to the island through the winter after resuming service on May 5th. This new schedule will consist of daily service in the summer and four round-trip flights per week between Boston and Bermuda in the winter from November 2023 through the Spring of 2024.

Tracy Berkeley, Interim CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, said, "The BTA welcomes the news of the continuation of the JetBlue flight to Boston throughout the winter months. Ms. Berkeley added, "we could not be happier to continue our relationship with JetBlue and for our visitors to have a more convenient way to get to Bermuda all year round."

"As a popular leisure destination, we are thrilled to expand our service in Bermuda as we continue to promote our growth strategy in the Northeast," said David Jehn, Vice President of Network Planning and Partnerships at JetBlue. "We are excited to offer our customers in Boston now a year-round destination where they can enjoy our low fares and great service."

Boston is Bermuda's second largest source market for visitors in the US and the return to year-round direct service should please frequent travelers between the two destinations.

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government entity and official destination marketing organisation for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure, group travel, and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kiwan Michael Anderson

Director of Global Communications, PR, and Content Development

Bermuda Tourism Authority

[email protected] | +1 (212) 916-3139

SOURCE Bermuda Tourism Authority