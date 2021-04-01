Bermuda Tourism Authority names Charles H. Jeffers II to the CEO

Charles Jeffers joins the Bermuda Tourism Authority ending his tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Visit Baltimore, the official destination management organisation (DMO) for Baltimore, Maryland. He was responsible for day-to-day operations, including HR, finance, IT, research, membership, and the Visitor Centre at the tourism body, which in 2019, welcomed 27 million visitors, generating $6 billion in economic impact.

Philip Barnett, Chairman of the BTA Board HR subcommittee said, "While global tourism grapples with the fallout of the ongoing pandemic, it's crucial that tourism's leadership is in capable hands as we work to get to the other side of the crisis. So, after an exhaustive recruitment exercise, through specialist international tourism recruitment firm SearchWide Global, we are delighted to welcome a home-grown professional with over 26 years of high-level tourism experience to this critical role. Charles' solid credentials and the passion and purpose he brings as a career destination management executive makes the Board and the Minister confident he is ably suited to lead the team through the post-COVID-19 era and beyond."

Prior to his role at Visit Baltimore, Jeffers served as Chief Operating Officer for Destinations International, a global trade association for destination organisations like BTA, supporting members from 600 destinations in 13 countries. He also served in progressive roles within the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Jeffers has an undergraduate degree from American International College, a master's degree from Georgia State University and has achieved the CDME (Certified Destination Management Executive) designation.

Wayne Caines, BTA Chairman said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to Glenn Jones, who assumed the interim role just as the global health crisis hit. His tireless work ethic, adaptability and deft communication skills helped steady tourism's ship, while keeping our staff and industry stakeholders engaged in the wake of unprecedented disruption this past year."

Jeffers shared that one of his earliest jobs was on the frontlines of hospitality, working in the famed Newport Room at the Southampton Princess. "My career journey has now come full circle. It is an honour to be able to return home after nearly thirty years to lead the organisation in an industry that I have a lot of passion for." With a valued network of contacts locally and internationally, Jeffers serves on several industry and non-profit boards. He has been married to Antoinette for 25 years and they have two children, Courtney and Arrington.

Jeffers assumes the executive post on April 1, 2021.

About Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA): The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an award-winning, accredited destination marketing organisation that promotes Bermuda internationally and works to empower our tourism industry stakeholders.

