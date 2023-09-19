BERMUDAIR PARTNERS WITH DISCOVER THE WORLD TO FOCUS ON THE US TRAVEL TRADE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BermudAir, the new Bermuda based all-business class airline. has partnered with Discover the World to grow awareness and sales with the USA travel trade. Discover the World will be introducing trade partners to this revolutionary airline that will fly from New York's Westchester County Airport (HPN), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) direct to Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA). These new direct routes offer travelers from these cities and surrounding areas greater access to Bermuda, providing a premium travel option with average flight times of around two hours. The unique all business-class configuration on an Embraer 175 aircraft will offer up to 30 passengers a premium travel experience.

The airline is available for trade partners to sell via their GDS under the W1 code and is also available to book via the airline's own website.

Speaking on the announcement of the partnership, Aiden Walsh Head of Airline Development commented 'We are delighted that BermudAir has chosen to partner with Discover the World recognizing our strong knowledge, focus and business development to support the success of this new venture. BermudAir has realized that the travel trade will play an important part in the success of the airline going forward. We have an excellent team in place and look forward to rolling out our plan supporting the success of BermudAir.' 

Valerie Luyk, Discover the World's Head of Sales and New Business Development USA division added, 'We are excited to introduce the US trade partners to BermudAir. This premium airline dedicated to providing an elevated travel experience to passengers provides premium year-round service for tourism and business needs. Our team will actively be engaging with trade partners focused on selling BermudAir's network of East Coast destinations with convenient access to Bermuda.'

Titus Johnson, BermudAir's Commercial Director comments 'BermudAir has chosen to partner with Discover the World in the USA because of their deep knowledge and reach amongst the travel trade. In addition, they have the agility and resources to support BermudAir as we increase frequencies and future destinations.'

About BermudAir
BermudAir is an all-premium airline dedicated to providing an elevated travel experience to passengers. With a focus on convenience, comfort and exceptional service, BermudAir aims to fill a significant market gap by offering frequent, well-timed flights that cater to the needs of business and premium leisure travelers, as well as Bermudians requiring travel to and from the U.S. 

About Discover the World
Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

SOURCE Discover the World

