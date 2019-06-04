Bermuda's King Edward VII Memorial Hospital Chooses Allen Technologies E3 Patient Engagement Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Technologies, the leader in interactive patient engagement solutions for 40 years, announced today that Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) has chosen Allen Technologies to deploy its interactive patient engagement solutions across 90 patient rooms, 30 treatment stations and 19 waiting areas in the acute-care wing of the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital (KEMH).

As the only acute-care hospital in Bermuda, KEMH serves approximately 65,000 residents across Bermuda, as well as island visitors.

Using the Allen E3 Patient Engagement Solutions on Samsung Smart TVs, KEMH inpatients have access to interactive health education content and entertainment from their bed. Patients can access TV shows, movies, games, Internet and music as well as relaxation and ambient noise reduction videos and soundtracks to ease relaxation, reduce noise interruption and help manage pain. Patients are able to provide real-time feedback to environmental services regarding the cleaning of their room, and complete online surveys enabling BHB to address and resolve patient concerns quickly.

For KEMH nursing staff, the Allen solution enables them to assign patient education at the bedside and use E3's education checklist to see which videos patients have viewed, thereby encouraging greater patient engagement in their education.

"Implementing the Allen E3 solution at KEMH is a perfect enhancement to the hospital's mission to deliver high-quality, people-centered care," said Allen Technologies President Mark Lancaster. "By deploying our solution on smart TVs, along with a wireless IR pillow speaker for navigating the TV system, the hospital avoided the need for additional hardware or cross-room wiring in the room."

"This technology helps improve the patient experience and improve health outcomes," said Norma Smith, clinical director of medical and surgical services in the acute-care wing. "Continually improving our patients' satisfaction is a top priority for our hospital, and the Allen system helps us care for our patients and make their stay as comfortable as possible."

About Allen Technologies

Allen Technologies, the pioneer of interactive patient engagement solutions for 40 years, transforms the way hospitals engage, educate and empower patients. Allen helps hospitals impact patient outcomes, improve patient satisfaction and achieve operational efficiencies. Allen's multiplatform interactive patient engagement system, delivered via television, tablet and bedside monitor, is a robust patient-centric portal for customized patient education, in- room comfort control, and entertainment. Allen's E3 Patient Engagement Solution integrates seamlessly with electronic medical records and system platforms including HVAC, housekeeping and food service systems. Visit www.engagewithallen.com. www.facebook.com/allentechnologies or Twitter @allen_E3.

About the Hospital

Bermuda Hospitals Board comprises King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute and the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre. BHB offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services in response to Bermuda's full spectrum of medical and mental health needs. Visit http://bermudahospitals.bm/.

