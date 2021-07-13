Bernard Noble and Fab 5 Freddy Partner with Curaleaf to Launch B Noble Brand

B Noble was founded by well-known visual artist, filmmaker and hip-hop pioneer, Fab 5 Freddy, to raise awareness and create funding to defend people from cannabis-related criminalization. The brand is dedicated to telling the story of namesake Bernard Noble, who was arrested in Louisiana and sentenced to 13 years hard labor in prison for possessing the equivalent of two joints. In 2017, Bernard's case began to draw attention across the country, and he quickly became a national symbol for the need to reform the country's unjust drug laws, sparking advocacy and a movement to free him. As a result, Bernard was released seven years into his sentence.

To call attention to Bernard's harsh sentence, the B Noble brand will partner with Curaleaf today, on 7/13 (a date representing the 7 years of a 13-year sentence that Bernard served), to release two-packs of high-quality one-gram pre-rolls, symbolizing the two grams of cannabis for which Bernard was arrested.

"Making the film 'Grass is Greener' for Netflix, I got an in-depth education about the history and truth around cannabis," said Fab 5 Freddy. "And the many lies told that led to this vital plant's criminalization and the thousands of lives damaged, like Bernard Noble's, which became a call to action for me."

"My life re-started when I walked out of prison with the cameras rolling on me, and I met Fab. I'm excited to now be working with Curaleaf in helping to educate, inform and bring a high-quality product to the people," said Bernard Noble.

Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of each B Noble product will be donated to a local organization dedicated to advancing social equity and providing opportunities to those directly impacted by the War on Drugs. Massachusetts products will benefit MASS CultivatED, an organization that supports cannabis reform and helps provide pathways toward a successful post-incarceration future. In Maryland, proceeds will go toward Changing Perceptions, an organization working with previously incarcerated individuals seeking to re-enter the workforce. These carefully selected organizations are supporting those who were incarcerated for non-violent cannabis-related charges and working to remove the residual societal barriers associated with a cannabis-related conviction, setting up newly liberated citizens for a successful transition home and for future opportunity.

"We are incredibly proud to bring this brand and product to market with Bernard Noble and Fab 5 Freddy. Bernard's life epitomizes the countless individuals who share his story, and this partnership serves as a reminder of the change and opportunity that can happen when people work together," said Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern. "We at Curaleaf are thrilled to use our national platform to advance social equity in cannabis, and support a brand with such tangible purpose."

This partnership with B Noble is Curaleaf's first large-scale brand venture in alignment with its dedicated social equity work, as a part of its Rooted in Good corporate social responsibility program. Led by Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Khadijah Tribble, Rooted in Good delivers social impact by focusing efforts within three key pillars: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Social Equity; and Sustainability, ultimately achieving key goals through the Company's strategic social partnerships.

B Noble Pre-Rolls can be found in Massachusetts and Maryland Curaleaf retail locations and at key wholesale partner stores, with additional states to come. To learn more about B Noble, please visit: www.curaleaf.com/BNOBLE.

About B Noble

B Noble is a for-profit, cause based cannabis brand. Founded by Fab 5 Freddy [Yo! MTV Raps, Grass is Greener], B Noble aims to help liberate Americans that are and have been incarcerated for non-violent cannabis related charges. Bernard Noble was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor for carrying less than two joints worth of cannabis, and was released after spending seven years behind bars. It is a landmark case that demonstrates the impact of severe U.S. laws on cannabis, and Bernard's story represents one of the 600,000 people each year who are arrested for cannabis possession and suffer collateral consequences as a result of the War on Drugs. For more information, please visit www.B-NOBLE.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 107 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of B Noble cannabis products. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

