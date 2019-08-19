Bernard Tisdale Joins Jackson Lewis To Open Firm's 61st Office In Charlotte

"Charlotte's growth as a major commercial hub makes it a significant strategic location for us," said Firm Co-Chairs William J. Anthony and Kevin G. Lauri . "We have been looking at the city for a long time as an opportunity for expansion in the Southeast, since many of our current clients are based or have operations there. Bernard's local reputation and strong track record of leadership, after managing Ogletree's Charlotte office for over a decade, combined with his experience representing employers on OSHA compliance issues, make him an invaluable addition to the firm and the right fit to lead the office."

"Charlotte is an exciting opportunity for us, since almost every industry of business is represented there," said Ted Kazaglis, Office Managing Principal in Raleigh. "Opening a Charlotte location will help us grow and staff our current work there, in addition to Raleigh and Greenville, giving our Southeast clients a major advantage. Everything about this expansion makes sense, and we look forward to growing the office in the near future."

"I've long been familiar with Jackson Lewis' reputation as a firm that advocates for its clients and encourages collaboration among its attorneys," said Mr. Tisdale. "My clients come first, and Jackson Lewis' culture aligns well with that mentality. This move is a logical next step for me and I'm looking forward to leading the effort to expand Jackson Lewis' Charlotte footprint."

Mr. Tisdale is admitted to practice in North Carolina and South Carolina and has wide experience in employment litigation, ranging from advising clients on preventive measures to avoid formal charges and lawsuits, to handling individual employment discrimination cases before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the federal courts as well as handling wrongful discharge and other employment-related litigation in state and federal courts.

He regularly represents employers on safety and health matters including advising and defending clients on compliance issues under state plans and with Federal OSHA. His experience also includes counseling clients on wage and hour compliance under the Fair Labor Standards Act, restrictive covenants, drafting and reviewing employment contracts and employment policies and procedures, and conducting management training seminars.

Mr. Tisdale received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Clemson University and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina.

Jackson Lewis' Charlotte office can be reached at (703) 331-3985.

