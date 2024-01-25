Bernhard Announces CEO Succession Plan with Rob Guthrie Succeeding Ed Tinsley

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard, one of the largest privately-owned infrastructure firms in America with over 100 years of experience in energy and infrastructure projects, today announced its CEO succession plan. Ed Tinsley, the current CEO, will move into a new role within Bernhard on June 11, 2024, and will be succeeded by Rob Guthrie, who currently serves as chief development officer.

Ed Tinsley has led Bernhard as CEO since 2018, successfully guiding the company through significant growth and establishing Bernhard as the leading Energy-as-a-Service provider in the United States within core markets such as healthcare and higher education. Beginning June 11, 2024, Tinsley will assume his new role within Bernhard's development division, where he will focus on mentoring and developing employees and working closer with clients to develop innovative energy solutions for their unique needs.

"I'm looking forward to re-focusing my time on mentorship and sharing the knowledge I've gained over the years with our employees," Tinsley said. "I am beyond excited to get back to my roots and take on a new set of challenges."

During Tinsley's 5-year tenure as CEO, Bernhard achieved several key objectives, including creating safe workspaces, becoming the leading Energy-as-a-Service provider in the United States, offsetting its carbon footprint, ensuring fair compensation for employees, fostering diverse and inclusive work environments, uniting Bernhard's culture, and perfecting an innovative design-build process, and increasing earnings by 310 percent (a 25 percent annual growth rate).

Rob Guthrie, currently serving as Bernhard's Chief Development Officer, brings more than 20 years of industry experience and has played a vital role in Bernhard's business development efforts. As chief development officer, Guthrie has been a key leader in steering Bernhard towards its long-term vision. With a focus on operational savings and Energy-as-a-Service projects, Guthrie is well-positioned to lead the company into the next chapter of its storied history.

"I am honored to be named the next CEO of Bernhard, and I want to thank my mentor, Ed Tinsley, as well as the Bernhard Board of Directors and our shareholder DIF Capital Partners for placing their faith in me," Guthrie said. "I have big shoes to fill, but I am excited for the challenge and can't wait to get started."

Bernhard's succession plan aligns with its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company has a long history of evolving to set the pace in the ever-changing energy services industry. Bernhard, with more than 2,200 employees across more than 20 office locations, has financed over $1.3 billion in Energy-as-a-Service partnerships across various states, solidifying its position as a leader in the energy transition.

"First, I appreciate the hard work and support of every Bernhard employee over the past five years. The Bernhard team persisted and found a way to overcome each and every challenge we faced. Second, there is no doubt in my mind Rob Guthrie has the vision Bernhard needs to align our business strategy with our corporate strategy," Tinsley said. "Rob has been an instrumental leader in helping us achieve our goals and in moving our long-term vision forward. Rob understands where the company is going. There's a lot of change in the industry with carbon neutrality, renewable energy, and sustainability initiatives. Rob wants us to lead that change, and I could not agree more. With Rob's vision, strategy, and guidance, Bernhard can forge a new path and usher in a new era of Energy-as-a-Service solutions."

