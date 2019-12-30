Bernhard Capital Announces Statewide Focus on Resilient Communities, Invests in Louisiana's Largest Private Sewer Utility Operator

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of investors led by Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, announced plans to bring improved water quality, sewer infrastructure and additional resiliency measures to communities across Louisiana, supported by an agreement to invest in Ascension Wastewater Treatment ("AWT"), the largest private sewer utility operator in Louisiana with a customer base of nearly 17,000 residents.



"Leveraging our team's decades of experience leading complex utility operations with AWT's expertise will ensure high-quality, cost-effective and sustainable wastewater services for Louisiana residents for years to come," said Jeff Jenkins, partner at Bernhard Capital. "We're excited to partner with such an established company to expand our footprint in Louisiana. This investment will serve as a platform to work with Louisiana communities to identify concerns, develop solutions and ultimately improve water and wastewater systems as well as other environmental infrastructure across the state."

This investment enables both partners to focus on scaling services and expertise statewide by prioritizing communities with environmental infrastructure needs and improving the delivery of wastewater and other utility services while maintaining high-quality customer service and affordable rates.

Initial plans include building on the foundation and services that residents already receive from AWT while identifying additional opportunities for growth and expansion. Parishes interested in advancing resiliency measures and sewer delivery in their communities will be prioritized by the company through future projects and initiatives set to be implemented in phases throughout 2020 and beyond.

"Over the years, our company has always focused on providing excellent customer service and maintaining the highest level of compliance with all federal and state environmental requirements," said Tom Pertuit, owner of AWT. "With the resources and expertise Bernhard Capital brings to the table, we are well positioned to expand our business through prompt upgrades to our operational systems and infrastructure to provide customers the highest quality services at the lowest possible price."

ABOUT ASCENSION WASTEWATER TREATMENT

Founded in 1994 as a small, family-owned, sewer utility company, Ascension Wastewater Treatment has grown into the largest privately-owned sewer utility company in Louisiana. AWT prides itself on delivering healthy water back into the environment while maintaining strict adherence to all local, state and federal regulations. In 2013, AWT was named Private System of the Year for Outstanding Operations and Maintenance by the Louisiana Rural Water Association for its "dedication to helping to maintain a cleaner environment."

ABOUT BERNHARD CAPITAL PARTNERS

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013 by Jim Bernhard, Jeff Jenkins and a team of experienced private-equity professionals. Bernhard Capital seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its founding partners' experience in acquiring, operating and growing services businesses. From strategic industry insight to operational efficiencies and best-practice management, Bernhard Capital looks to provide resources far beyond its investments. Bernhard Capital portfolio companies include Atlas Technical Consultants, Bernhard Energy Solutions, Brown and Root, Charah Solutions, Epic Piping, The Lemoine Company and United Utility.

