Bernhard Capital-Backed Aventia Acquires ECM Consultants, Strengthening Gulf South Presence

BATON ROUGE, La., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventia, a nationally recognized environmental services firm and Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard") portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of ECM Consultants, an engineering, architectural and construction management firm specializing in infrastructure and resilience projects.

Founded in 1995, ECM has delivered more than 1,700 projects across the Gulf South. The firm's expertise spans coastal and mitigation engineering, ports, transportation and civil works, with deep experience in flood risk reduction, drainage infrastructure and coastal resilience. Based in Louisiana, ECM maintains offices in Metairie, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Shreveport, serving federal agencies, state transportation and coastal authorities, parish governments and utilities throughout the region.

The acquisition marks Aventia's sixth since its establishment in 2022 by Bernhard and reinforces the company's strategic focus on expanding its environmental and engineering capabilities nationwide. With more than 400 team members, Aventia delivers comprehensive consulting, field services and technology-driven solutions to public and private sector clients in over 40 states.

"ECM brings 30 years of trusted relationships and technical expertise in critical infrastructure projects across the South," said Dirk Applegate, Chief Executive Officer of Aventia. "Their proven track record in coastal resilience and infrastructure engineering align with our commitment to delivering integrated solutions that promote healthier communities and support long-term sustainability. We're excited to add ECM's capabilities to our team and strengthen our position as a full-service provider for clients nationwide."

"Joining Aventia creates new opportunities for our team to expand the scope and scale of the work we do while maintaining the client relationships and quality standards we've built over three decades," said Ujjal DasGupta, President & Founder of ECM. "We're excited to be part of a firm that shares that commitment to client service, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to Aventia's national network."

"ECM's decades of infrastructure experience and established Gulf South relationships complement Aventia's existing capabilities exceptionally well," said Chris Dillon, Partner at Bernhard. "This acquisition positions Aventia to serve a broader range of client needs while creating new opportunities for growth across the platform."

To learn more about Aventia's work creating healthier, more sustainable communities, visit aventiaenv.com.

About Aventia

Aventia is a nationally recognized environmental firm delivering comprehensive consulting, field services and technology-driven solutions to public and private sector clients in more than 40 states. As a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company with over 400 team members, Aventia helps clients navigate complex environmental regulations, implement sustainable solutions and create healthier communities through collaborative partnerships. For more information, visit aventiaenv.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a private markets investment firm focused on building market-leading infrastructure services and asset platforms across essential sectors. With more than $6 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in complex, expansive and often regulated markets characterized by durable demand. Bernhard applies a disciplined, thematic investment strategy, paired with deep sector expertise and operational experience, to enhance performance, scale platforms and support long-term growth. Bernhard's specialized approach is designed to perform across market cycles, delivering consistent outcomes for investors, partners and communities served across the portfolio. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

About ECM Consultants

ECM Consultants is a Louisiana-based engineering, architectural and construction management firm founded in 1995. The company specializes in coastal infrastructure and resilience projects throughout the Gulf South, serving public agencies and private sector clients. For more information, visit ecmconsultants.com.

Media Contacts:

Ed Trissel / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP