Bernhard Capital-Backed Environmental Systems Group Acquires ELOS Environmental

News provided by

Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP

19 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Further Enhances Best-in-Class Environmental Services Consulting Offering

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Systems Group, an industry-leading platform providing comprehensive environmental service solutions, today announced the acquisition of ELOS Environmental ("ELOS"), a leading provider of environmental consulting services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2006 and based in Hammond, Louisiana, ELOS provides a diverse range of environmental consulting services across natural resources, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and mapping, cultural resources, industrial hygiene services, waste management and disaster recovery to a wide range of customers throughout the Southeastern U.S.

Bernhard Capital Partners, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, established Environmental Systems Group in July 2022 to provide a comprehensive suite of environmental and technology-driven solutions to meet the increasingly complex needs of both public and private clients across industries. As Environmental Systems Group's third acquisition, ELOS will expand the platform's diversified environmental service offerings and strengthen the company's geographic presence in the Gulf Coast region.

"We're delighted to welcome ELOS and their expert team to Environmental Systems Group's growing platform," said Dirk Applegate, Chief Executive Officer of Environmental Systems Group. "With the addition of the ELOS team's deep environmental consulting capabilities, we are continuing to build a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for environmental and technology-enabled solutions that help customers across industries navigate an increasingly challenging landscape and provide our staff with exciting opportunities to collaborate on complex projects and broaden their professional growth."

"Joining the Environmental Systems Group platform is an exciting opportunity for ELOS to deliver an enhanced and uniquely integrated set of capabilities to new and existing customers," said Lucas Watkins, President and a Founding Principal of ELOS Environmental. "We look forward to joining our technical expertise and ability to support customers at the local, state, and federal level with Environmental Systems Group to continue delivering excellent, environmentally-focused results that our clients have come to expect."

"Since establishing Environmental Systems Group in July 2022, the business has continued to scale thoughtfully to help our customers navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and execute sustainability-driven initiatives," said Chris Dillon, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital. "With the addition of ELOS, Environmental Systems Group is expanding our national footprint and is even better positioned to deliver best-in-class services for our valued customers across the country."

About Environmental Systems Group
Environmental Systems Group is a platform established by Bernhard Capital Partners, bringing together the capabilities, offerings and collective resources of industry-leading environmental service businesses. The Environmental Systems Group is currently comprised of KC Harvey, an environmental and natural resources consulting, land reclamation, and field services firm, and BEM Systems, Inc, a premier environmental consulting, engineering and information management firm.

About ELOS Environmental
ELOS is a professional consulting company offering a diverse range of services designed to satisfy the needs of its clients. The company's familiarity with federal, state, and local agencies and processes, in combination with expertise in relevant scientific technologies, results in streamlined services for clients. ELOS professionals help manage natural resources, develop grant proposals, and secure environmental clearance and permits for a wide range of projects, as well as provide environmental consulting, Geographic Information System (GIS) services, and program management services. Since its founding, ELOS has become one of the premier professional consulting firms in the state of Louisiana. For more information, visit www.elosenv.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners
Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

Contacts
Ed Trissel / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP

