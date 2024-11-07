Bernhard Capital-Backed Grace Hebert Curtis Partners with Orcutt|Winslow

Positions GHC + Orcutt|Winslow as Multi-Disciplinary Partner of Choice for Social Infrastructure Solutions

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hebert Curtis Architects ("GHC" or the "Firm"), a leading architecture, engineering, and consulting ("AEC") firm delivering innovative and functional projects for diverse market sectors, today announced that it has invested in Orcutt|Winslow ("Orcutt Winslow"), a premier full-service architecture, forensic consulting, and program management firm specializing in K-12, healthcare, and senior living. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1971, Orcutt Winslow specializes in social infrastructure design, delivering planning, program management and forensic architecture services to a diverse customer base of national healthcare providers, K-12 education, higher education, and government agencies. The company currently operates in key hubs including Nashville, Dallas Fort Worth, Phoenix, Orlando, Louisville Metro, and Lexington.

The investment in Orcutt Winslow expands GHC's footprint in attractive regional markets and strengthens the platform's suite of existing AEC-focused capabilities, while also strategically adding best-in-class project management and forensic architecture analysis capabilities. Following the transaction, the platform will operate under the GHC + Orcutt|Winslow brand, and will continue to be led by CEO Jerry Hebert. Orcutt Winslow Managing Partners Vispi Karanjia and Erik Clinite will join the combined platform's leadership team.

"This transformational investment positions GHC as a truly multi-disciplinary service provider for the most important and impactful architectural and program management needs in high growth markets across the U.S.," said Mr. Hebert. "With added size and scale, and the addition of industry-leading expertise to our leadership team and throughout our platform, we are well positioned to serve as a one-stop shop for social infrastructure solutions for our clients and communities across the country. I look forward to welcoming the Orcutt Winslow team, and to working closely with Vispi and Erik as we continue to execute and drive growth across the platform."

"At Orcutt Winslow, we have built a more than 50-year reputation for delivering personalized solutions that not only address our clients' critical needs, but creates lasting value for communities across the U.S. and around the world," said Vispi Karanjia. "As part of the GHC + Orcutt|Winslow platform, we are excited to build on a shared commitment to quality and excellence, and to leverage the resources and scale of the platform to bring our creative solutions to more customers and communities."

GHC + Orcutt|Winslow is a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm. In September 2022, Bernhard Capital launched a dedicated AEC platform in connection with its investment in GHC. Since then, GHC has partnered with a number of widely respected and innovative AEC firms, including BSSW Architects, BTA Associates, Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford Architects, and Hastings+Chivetta Architects.

"As we continue to execute on our Blueprint investment thesis to create a highly differentiated AEC-focused platform, this transaction delivers immediate scale and new value-add capabilities for customers," said Patrick Bernhard, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital. "GHC + Orcutt|Winslow's diversified offerings, unparalleled expertise, and geographic footprint will continue to create new opportunities for long-term growth and success."

About Grace Hebert Curtis Architects

GHC is an industry-leading AEC firm with locations in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and Missouri. With an unmatched legacy and commitment to clients, GHC provides in-depth insight and a broad range of innovative design and development solutions for end markets including education, civic, healthcare, commercial office, and industrial. Learn more at https://ghc-arch.com.

About Orcutt Winslow

Orcutt|Winslow is an award-winning architectural firm with locations in Phoenix, Nashville, Dallas Fort Worth, Jeffersonville-Louisville Metro, Shreveport, Lexington, and Orlando. The firm recently ranked #402 on Engineering News Record's Top 500 Design Firms in 2024. Orcutt|Winslow specializes in the design of people-oriented architecture, offering planning and design in a portfolio of work representing over 50 years of creative and collaborative results. https://www.owp.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

