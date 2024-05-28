Bernhard Capital Partners Expands Government Services Platform with Acquisition of Apogee

Industry-Leading Business Augments Capabilities of Differentiated Platform Supporting Federal Government Resilience and Modernization

BATON ROUGE, La., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital" or "BCP"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced that its dedicated government services platform has acquired Apogee Engineering, LLC ("Apogee"), a leading government technology solutions provider. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a proven 20-year track record, Apogee's industry-leading team delivers critical solutions to meet the increasing program management, technology integration and modernization, and cybersecurity needs of the U.S. government. Apogee offers an array of services and solutions focused on its four core competencies – digital transformation, science and technology, adaptive acquisition, and program management – to a diversified and growing base of government clients.

Leveraging its proprietary Blueprint investment framework and experience launching successful national platforms across numerous services- and infrastructure-related categories, BCP established its dedicated government services platform in 2023 through the acquisition of Duotech Services, Inc. The platform brings together complementary, industry-leading businesses with a shared goal to improve the efficiency, reliability, cybersecurity, and modernization of physical and technological platforms utilized by government personnel around the world.

"Apogee serves at the cutting edge of both terrestrial and space-based technology acquisition and will strengthen the capabilities of our growing national platform to meet government clients' evolving needs," said Brian Ferraioli, Chairman of the Board for Bernhard Capital's government services platform. "As the government seeks to modernize its technological infrastructure, Apogee has positioned itself as a provider of choice for clients across the government technology market, with services ranging from advanced engineering to cybersecurity. Apogee's purpose-built and seasoned management team has extensive experience building, facilitating, and procuring solutions to help government customers accomplish their most critical goals, and we look forward to supporting their long-term success."

Frank Varga, newly promoted CEO of Apogee, said, "We are excited to have found a new home for our company and team in Bernhard Capital, a high-quality private equity sponsor that will accelerate Apogee's business strategy and build on our legacy of delivering critical technology solutions to government clients. I am incredibly proud of the entire Apogee team and grateful for their dedication to being a first-class government services business. We are confident that Apogee will have a strong owner in BCP and are excited about the next stage of growth as part of BCP's government services platform."

