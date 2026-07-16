Bernhard Kaumanns of LENCORA® Recognised in Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Awards for Leadership in Organisational Health and Performance Technology

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Kaumanns, CEO and Founder of LENCORA® I Business Health Intelligence, has been recognised in the 2026 CEO Awards with the title of 'CEO of the Year – Organizational Health & Performance Technology', recognising his leadership in helping organisations identify and address hidden performance risks.

Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Awards celebrate business leaders who are driving innovation, strategic transformation, and long-term impact across global industries. By recognising forward-thinking leadership and operational excellence, the awards highlight organisations shaping the future of business through innovation, sustainability, and measurable performance improvement.

Based in Switzerland, LENCORA® is helping organisations rethink how workforce performance is measured and managed through its Business Health Intelligence methodology.

Rather than relying solely on traditional HR metrics such as absenteeism, turnover, or engagement surveys, the company focuses on identifying the underlying organisational dynamics that influence long-term performance, productivity, retention, and resilience.

At the centre of LENCORA®'s approach is its Business Health Index, a framework that integrates leadership quality, team dynamics, motivation, demographic pressures, and workforce health indicators into a unified intelligence model designed to identify performance risks before they become visible problems.

Dr. Kaumanns, who has built his career around the intersection of leadership, organisational performance, and human sustainability, believes traditional business metrics often function as lagging indicators that reveal problems only after damage has already occurred.

Through AI-driven analytics and predictive modelling, LENCORA® enables organisations to detect behavioural patterns, leadership friction, and hidden performance risks earlier, allowing businesses to intervene proactively rather than reactively.

The company's work is gaining increasing attention across sectors including professional services, healthcare, financial services, and technology, where workforce performance and employee retention have become critical strategic priorities.

As organisations face growing pressures linked to talent shortages, demographic change, rising burnout levels, and AI-driven workplace transformation, LENCORA® positions organisational health not as a welfare initiative, but as a core business performance driver.

Under Dr. Kaumanns' leadership, the company continues to advocate for a more integrated, human-centred approach to performance management — one that connects employee wellbeing, leadership quality, and organisational culture directly to measurable business outcomes.

The recognition highlights both Dr. Kaumanns' leadership and the increasing relevance of Business Health Intelligence within modern corporate strategy.

As companies navigate increasingly complex economic and workforce challenges, the ability to identify hidden organisational risks and unlock sustainable performance potential is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage.

For more information, visit LENCORA® I Business Health Intelligence.

For more information about the CEO Awards, visit Business Worldwide Magazine Awards.

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SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine