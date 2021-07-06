Bernhardt and Metzger honored as 2021 Florida Super Lawyers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins members Peter M. Bernhardt and John T. Metzger have been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers as among the top attorneys in Florida. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers.

Bernhardt chairs the McDonald Hopkins Probate and Trust Litigation Practice Group. He focuses on complex commercial litigation matters and probate and trust litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in contract disputes, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, claims for legal and accounting malpractice, construction litigation, employment litigation, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant matters, and business torts. Bernhardt also has extensive experience representing local and national lenders in loan restructuring, foreclosures, receiverships, and in defense of a wide variety lender liability claims. This year marks Bernhardt's 14th selection as a Florida Super Lawyer.

Metzger is the managing member of McDonald Hopkins' West Palm Beach office. He is a member of the firm's Executive Committee, and a member of the firm's national real estate practice. Metzger has over 30 years of experience assisting clients in complex real estate transactions and business litigation matters and focuses on providing strategic advice and practical solutions to best meet his client's business needs in a cost-effective manner. This year marks Metzger's 16th consecutive selection by Florida Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, the lawyer ratings are limited to those who can be hired and retained by the public.

2021 Florida Super Lawyers:

John T. Metzger ; Member, Business Department; West Palm Beach Managing Member

; Member, Business Department; West Palm Beach Managing Member Peter M. Bernhardt ; Member, Litigation Department

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

