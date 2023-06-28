Bernhardt, Metzger and Distel honored by Florida Super Lawyers

McDonald Hopkins

28 Jun, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins members Peter M. Bernhardt and John T. Metzger have been selected to the 2023 Florida Super Lawyers list. Additionally, McDonald Hopkins member Craig Distel has been selected to the 2023 Florida Rising Stars list.

Bernhardt focuses on complex commercial litigation matters and probate and trust litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in contract disputes, partnership disputes, shareholder disputes, claims for legal and accounting malpractice, construction litigation, employment litigation, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant matters, and business torts. Bernhardt also has extensive experience representing local and national lenders in loan restructuring, foreclosures, receiverships, and in defense of a wide variety lender liability claims. This year marks Bernhardt's 16th selection as a Florida Super Lawyer.

Metzger is the Managing Member of McDonald Hopkins; West Palm Beach office, and is a 15-year member of the firm's Executive Committee. He has over 35 years of experience assisting clients in complex real estate transactions and business litigation matters. His clients include buyers, sellers, developers, lenders, and contractors, both institutional and entrepreneurial and he has represented local and national lenders in all aspects of complex mortgage financing. Since 2000, Metzger has been Board Certified as a specialist in Real Estate Law by the Florida Bar. This year marks Metzger's 18th consecutive selection by Florida Super Lawyers.

Distel is a Member in the Litigation Department at McDonald Hopkins and Board Certified in Construction Law by the Florida Bar. He represents developers, owners, contractors, subcontractors, and design professionals in contract negotiation, lien disputes, construction defect disputes, and general litigation. Distel also represents small and large businesses in commercial litigation and labor and employment matters. He has extensive experience deposing plaintiffs, defendants, and consultants in various litigation matters. This is the first time Distel has been named as a Rising Star by Florida Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

