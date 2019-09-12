Bernhardt Wealth Management Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Top Advisor Recognition

MCLEAN, Va., Sep. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhardt Wealth Management, a fee-only independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm located in McLean, Virginia, is celebrating 25 years in business this year with industry recognition, both nationally and regionally.

Bernhardt Wealth Management

Named in Financial Advisor magazine's 2019 RIA Ranking, Bernhardt Wealth Management is listed among the country's fastest-growing registered investment advisory firms. The report is an annual survey that ranks companies based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year and is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.

Bernhardt Wealth Management President and Founder Gordon J. Bernhardt attributes the company's longevity and growing success to a culture consistent with four core values – character, chemistry, caring and competence. "Since our founding in 1994, we have prided ourselves in having the utmost integrity and making sure our clients can count on every one of us to keep our word," explains Bernhardt. "Unconditionally putting our clients' best interests ahead of our own 100 percent of the time has always been paramount."

Additionally, all three of the firm's wealth managers were included in Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Financial Professionals List for 2019. Bernhardt, Tim Koehl and Solon Vlasto were selected after being nominated by financial industry peers.

"First and foremost, Bernhardt Wealth Management is an independent, Fee-Only investment management firm," explains Koehl. "This means we have no incentive to push particular investment products because our fees are based on the size of our clients' portfolios, not on commissions or number of trades, so there is no conflict of interest regarding our investment recommendations."

"I try to put myself in the client's shoes when helping them navigate complex financial situations and help them can take advantage of all that's available in their situation," says Vlasto. "I strive to be conscious and intentional about optimizing our clients' experiences, down to every last detail."

ABOUT BERNHARDT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Gordon J. Bernhardt, CFP®, AIF® of Bernhardt Wealth Management in McLean, Virginia, provides financial planning and wealth management services to affluent individuals, families and business owners throughout the Washington, D.C., area. Committed to a higher fiduciary standard of excellence, he has earned the professional designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. Gordon received his degree in commerce from the University of Virginia. Since establishing his firm in 1994, he has been focused on providing high-quality service and independent financial advice in order to help his clients make smart decisions about their money. For more information, visit www.bernhardtwealth.com and read Gordon's blog at www.bernhardtwealth.com/blog.

Financial Advisor Magazine Top Registered Investment Advisor – 2019 Survey Methodology

To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors and file their own ADV statement with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. Firms must have at least $100 million in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018, to be included in the print edition of Financial Advisor magazine. Corporate RIA firms and investment advisor representatives (IARs) are not eligible for this survey. A corporate RIA is a registered investment advisor most often formed by a broker-dealer that files an ADV with the SEC. Advisors who are affiliated with the broker-dealer or other entity's corporate RIA may offer investment advice. They are considered Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) of the corporate RIA. All of the assets under management of the IARs are included in the corporate RIA's ADV filed with the SEC. The full listing is available for viewing at https://www.fa-mag.com/news/ria-survey---ranking-2019-45701.html.

CONTACT:

Gordon J. Bernhardt, CFP®, AIF®

Bernhard Wealth Management

703-356-4380

Gordon@BernhardtWealth.com

Related Images

bernhardt-wealth-management.png

Bernhardt Wealth Management Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Top Advisor Recognition

SOURCE Bernhardt Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bernhardtwealth.com

