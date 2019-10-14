Bernhardt Wealth Management to Honor Executives Demonstrating Character in Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhardt Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm located in McLean, VA, will host the sixth annual Celebration of Profiles in Success, an award and networking event that connects a community of successful corporate executives, small-business owners and industry leaders who wish to perpetuate the executive leadership values of character, chemistry and caring throughout American society. Register to attend Celebration here.

U.S. Army Col. Gregory D. Gadson (RET) to speak and inspire at annual business award celebration

The event, which will be held Oct. 30 at the Tower Club in Tyson's Corner, will be attended by business executives, business owners, entrepreneurs and philanthropists from the Washington D.C. area. Participants will have the distinct privilege of hearing from one of America's great leaders, U.S. Army Col. Gregory D. Gadson (Ret), a highly-decorated battalion leader who lost both legs in Iraq in 2007 and went on to continue serving his country and found a company of his own.

"You don't get to pick your circumstances," says Col. Gadson, and is the lesson that he had to learn when he faced the toughest circumstances of his life.

Col. Gadson is expected to speak about the role of teamwork in any successful organization. Within the context of telling his life's journey, he will share what he has determined to be the keys to battling adversity and staying motivated despite the hurdles and obstacles that are placed in front of us every day.

"Col. Gadson is a man of great strength, courage and character, with a tremendously heroic story and a powerful message," says Gordon J. Bernhardt, President and CEO of Bernhardt Wealth Management and creator of "Profiles in Success," an inspirational series of books that focus on character-based leadership.

A distinguished retired serviceman, Col. Gadson has twice earned the Legion of Merit, three Bronze Stars, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals and a Purple Heart. Today, he is the Founder and Managing Partner of Patriot Strategies, LLC, a business where he continues to support the government through service-based contracts. Read more about Col. Gadson here.

ABOUT CELEBRATION OF PROFILES IN SUCCESS

The award and networking event was created in conjunction with the book series, "Profiles in Success: Inspiration from Executive Leaders in the Washington D.C. Area," to establish a community of successful small-business owners, corporate executives and industry leaders and to acknowledge executive leaders who wish to propagate the values of character, chemistry and caring throughout American society. According to Bernhardt, the Profiles book series is packed with leadership lessons for the next generation of business leaders. For inspiring stories of local entrepreneurs, visit www.profilesinsuccessbook.com/celebration.

ABOUT BERNHARDT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Gordon J. Bernhardt, CFP®, AIF® of Bernhardt Wealth Management in McLean, Virginia provides independent wealth management services to affluent executives, families and business-owners throughout WDC and Northern Virginia. Committed to a higher fiduciary standard of excellence, he has earned the professional designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. Gordon received his degree in commerce from the University of Virginia. Since establishing his firm in 1994, he has been focused on providing high-quality service and independent financial advice in order to help his clients make smart decisions about their money. For more information, visit www.bernhardtwealth.com and read Gordon's blog at www.bernhardtwealth.com/blog

