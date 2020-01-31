WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) releases Bernie Sanders – Magnet for Anti-Semites, a fast-paced 9.5-minute video, on its website and YouTube channel. The video spotlights the abjectly anti-Semitic views publicly espoused by several of the top campaign advisers and surrogates with whom 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has chosen to officially associate.

There is a definite and ironic anti-Semitic streak to those who speak for, support, advise and officially endorse the country's potential first Jewish presidential nominee.

This video includes insights on Sanders' official stance on anti-Semitism and the meaning of anti-Semitism, along with provocative and disturbing comments made by some of his surrogates, supporters and campaign staff.

In his November 19, 2019 op-ed in Jewish Currents, How to Fight Antisemitism, Bernie Sanders wrote: "I will always call out antisemitism when I see it."

Not always, it seems. Not with those closest to him.

As just one example, Sanders campaign surrogate Linda Sarsour, who has a long record of anti-Israel rhetoric which crosses into anti-Semitism, said this at a November American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) conference: "Ask them this: How can you be against white supremacy in the United States and the idea of living in a supremacist state based on race and class, but then you support a state like Israel, that is built on supremacy, that is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else..."

"We were quite shocked in discovering the number of brazenly and openly anti-Semitic advisers and surrogates who have embraced Senator Bernie Sanders or whom he has embraced," said Steven Emerson, Executive Director of The Investigative Project on Terrorism, "especially since Mr. Sanders so adamantly claims to condemn anti-Semitism."

