AURORA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce their Red is The New Black Friday Sale. Starting on November 19 through November 30, customers will be able to access specials deals on a variety of BERNINA and bernette machines. They will also be able to get 0% interest for 60 months on purchases on $3,000 or more if they use a BERNINA Credit Card.



BERNINA of America Announces Special Black Friday Deals

"BERNINA is ready to paint the town red this holiday season," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "We are thrilled to offer a new generation of sewists who have yet to experience the quality and craftmanship of a BERNINA or bernette machine the opportunity to purchase one at a reduced price. We are confident whichever machine you choose, it will inspire endless amounts of creativity for years to come."

BERNINA's Black Friday sale will give customers the opportunity to buy a bernette 64 AIRLOCK, bernette 77 or BERNINA 325 for $999. MSRP for these machines is between $1,299 and $1,749. Customers can also purchase a bernette 33 for $199 ($309 MSRP) and a BERNINA 480 for $1,999 ($3,149 MSRP). These deals will be available at your local BERNINA Dealer starting November 19-30.

For more information on BERNINA, please visit BERNINA.com.

About BERNINA



BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

Media Contact

Tyler Rabel

Two by Four

[email protected]

(312) 445-4728

SOURCE BERNINA of America

