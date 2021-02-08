BERNINA of America Hosts Open Call for Brand Ambassadors

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is accepting applicants for its Class of 2021 Brand Ambassadors now through February 28. For over 20 years, BERNINA has selected talented sewing, embroidery and quilting enthusiasts who inspire passionate artistry around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome another group of individuals to the BERNINA Brand Ambassador program," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "The sewing industry's recent rise in popularity has ushered in a new generation of sewists who offer a unique perspective and undeniable talent. BERNINA of America is committed to recognizing this growing community and serving as a creative resource for them."

2020's Brand Ambassadors exemplify the industry's recent surge among newer generations with the inclusion of the three youngest BERNINA Brand Ambassadors to date.

Paris Green, age 10, is the brilliant mind behind her business Scarves and More that is dedicated to designing dresses for underprivileged girls in support of the non-profit organization Dress a Girl Around the World. At four years old, Paris received her first sewing machine and since has perfected a variety of skills.

Macy, age 13, started her sewing journey in 2016 while undergoing treatment for a noncancerous jaw tumor. Amidst hospital visits, Macy enrolled in Beads of Courage, a national program that awards young patients with beads when they hit milestones in their recovery, and began sewing bags for patients to store their beads. Then, in 2020, Macy used her talents to sew 11 quilts for Make-A-Wish Foundation that raised $38,000.

Fabian Renteria, age 24, is a self-taught sewist and is enrolled at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where he is regarded as an advanced student. Outside of school, Fabian teaches all levels of sewing classes. He enjoys creating his own patterns and experimenting with techniques.

The Class of 2020 Brand Ambassadors also include Julian Collins, Nefertiti Griggs, Katie Kortman and Kymona Tracey. To learn more about the sewists and the application process to be considered for the Class of 2021, visit BERINA's WeAllSew blog. Selected Brand Ambassadors will be notified in April.

