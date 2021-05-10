BERNINA of America Joins Creativity Shell to Sew Love Bugs for Youth Mental Health Awareness Month

AURORA, Ill., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of the Sew A Little Love Bug campaign. The new campaign is led by the Creativity Shell, a Rochester, New York-based nonprofit organization that teaches children how to use creative trades such as sewing. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness for children's mental health. In addition to BERNINA of America, the campaign is also sponsored by Moda Fabrics and Hobbs Bonded Fiber.

The Sew A Little Love Bug campaign encourages sewists to sew a love bug that will be donated to local stores and available for purchase. All the funds raised throughout this campaign will go towards building a Creativity Shell Design Center in Houston, Texas. In addition to the classes and programs Creativity Shell offers, the new center in Houston will offer mental health services to children led by experienced therapists that work with kids suffering from a variety of mental health issues including depression and anxiety. Those interested in sewing a love bug can pick up a pattern at participating Moda Fabric stores. The campaign will run throughout the month of May.

"BERNINA of America is honored to work with an organization like Creativity Shell that understands the importance of mental health," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "Like BERNINA, the Creativity Shell recognizes that activities like sewing are not only therapeutic hobbies, but they also have the ability to help strengthen critical thinking and decision-making skills especially in young children."

The Creativity Shell is a nonprofit organization that teaches classes like sewing/textile arts, cooking, building and other creative trades to students in their private studios, libraries, schools, ABA therapy centers, the juvenile justice system as well as shelters that rescue children from homelessness and human trafficking. All of their classes are designed to teach children essential life and practical skills.

"The Creativity Shell hopes the Sew A Little Love Bug campaign will help shine a light on youth mental health struggles," said Shelancia Daniel, Creative Director at Creativity Shell. "As a certified Youth Mental Health First Responder, the mental health of children is something very close to my heart. This is an issue we cannot take for granted any longer. We are grateful to companies like BERNINA for sewing a little love and helping us drive awareness to an important cause."

For more information on BERNINA, visit www.bernina.com.

For more information on the Creativity Shell, visit www.creativityshell.org

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

Media Contact

Tyler Rabel

Two by Four

[email protected]

(312) 445-4728

SOURCE BERNINA of America

Related Links

http://www.bernina.com

