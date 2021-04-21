BERNINA of America Launches New Podcast Sew & So

AURORA, Ill., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of their new podcast. Sew & So is a celebration of creativity and the passion that drives the sewing and quilting community. The podcast is produced by Flint Rock and can be found on all major podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcast and Stitcher.

Each episode of Sew & So will feature a casual conversation with a special member of the sewing and quilting community. Each guest will have the opportunity to discuss how they fell in love with their art, what inspires their work and how they grow and connect with their community. The first five episodes feature an eclectic group of makers including acclaimed quilter Bisa Butler, best-selling author Amanda Murphy, renowned costume designer Julane Sullivan and reality star-turned-entrepreneur Craig Conover. New episodes will be posted every other week.

"BERNINA of America is thrilled to introduce Sew & So to the creative community," said Michaelynn Rose, Director of Marketing at BERNINA of America. "The goal of this podcast is to give our guests a platform to share their story and to talk candidly about their work and what inspires them. This podcast is less about the 'how to' and more about the 'who and why'. Ultimately, we hope these conversations ignite a spark in our listeners and inspire them to create something new and exciting."

If you or someone you know is interested in being a guest on a future episode of Sew & So, please share your story with us at www.sewandsopodcast.com/contact.

For more information on BERNINA, visit www.bernina.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

About Flint Rock

Flint Rock LLC works with brands to discover and share stories from their consumer community. These stories are produced in a casual, conversational-style podcast that highlight a passion for their craft and brand experience.

