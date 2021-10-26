BERNINA of America to be Featured at Houston Quilt Festival

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce their participation in the 2021 Houston Quilt Festival on October 28-31. To help celebrate the event, BERNINA Owner Hans Peter Ueltschi will make a special appearance on Saturday, October 30.

This year, BERNINA will have four booths featuring Domestic, Embroidery, Longarm and Overlock machines. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the products from BERNINA experts as well as Houston-area BERNINA Dealers Cupcake Quilts, Sew Vac City and Sew Special Quilts. Visitors can also purchase a new machine and the proceeds will go directly to their BERNINA Dealer of choice. To show appreciation, special giveaways and in-booth savings will be available each day. BERNINA will also be giving away face masks to ensure visitors stay healthy and follow Quilt Festival safety protocol. For those who cannot attend the festivities in person, BERNINA will be holding Facebook Live events from the show and giving viewers special discounts throughout the weekend.

"The Houston Quilt Fest is one of BERNINA's favorite events of the year," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is particularly true this year – BERNINA's presence at the Quilt Fest will be bigger than ever. From special promotions and live tutorials to appearances from BERNINA Owner Hans Peter Ueltschi, we are putting our all into making sure this is a memorable experience for our quilting community. We look forward to seeing you there."

For more information on Houston Quilt Festival including admission prices, please visit Quilts.com.

For more information on BERNINA, please visit BERNINA.com.

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

