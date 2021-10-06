BERNINA of America to Host Annual Super Sew Day Event

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce their annual Super Sew Day will be held on October 9, 2021. The event will stream online and be hosted by best-selling author and BERNINA Expert, Amanda Murphy. The event will help generate excitement leading up to BERNINA's most anticipatedfinancing event of the year, Super Sew Saturday, which will happen at BERNINA Dealers across the country on October 16, 2021.

Super Sew Day will consist of a live, virtual one-hour presentation led by Amanda Murphy, which attendees can register for through their local BERNINA Dealer. The presentation will focus on the techniques required to make a set of quilted travel accessories using a BERNINA 770 QE PLUS. Amanda will also demonstrate to viewers how to quilt with a variety of different fabrics using the BERNINA Q 16 PLUS and showcase the specific benefits of the machine. After the presentation, the three patterns will be available for free with any purchase made at their local BERNINA Dealer the following weekend on Super Sew Saturday, October 16, 2021. Super Sew Saturday is BERNINA's biggest financing event of the year where customers will have access to amazing deals on BERNINA machines for one day only.

"October is an exciting time for BERNINA loyalists and those looking to purchase a BERNINA machine for the first time" said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "Both Super Sew Day and Super Sew Saturday offer our sewing community opportunities to take their creativity to exciting new levels. Whether you are learning new techniques from an industry expert or taking advantage of a one-time only deal on a new BERNINA machine, we are confident it will be worthwhile."

For more information on BERNINA and to learn more about Super Sew Day and Super Sew Saturday, visit www.bernina.com.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

