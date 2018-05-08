Bernoulli Announces Best Research Paper Award from AAMI Journal

The authors of the research were Dana Supe, MD, MBA, DABSM, Program Director for Clinical Patient Safety at Virtua Health and Medical Director of Operations at Virtua Memorial Hospital of Burlington County; Leah Baron, MD, Chief of the Department of Anesthesiology at Virtua Memorial Hospital; Tom Decker, Systems Integration Architect for Virtua Health; Kyle Parker, Systems Integrator for Virtua Health; Jeanne Venella, DNP, MS, RN, CEN, CPEN, Chief Nursing Officer for Bernoulli; Sarah Williams, RRT, MBA, Senior Product Manager for Bernoulli; Kari Beaton, BSN, Director of Enterprise Solutions for Bernoulli; and John Zaleski, Ph.D., CAP, CPHIMS, Chief Analytics Officer for Bernoulli.

Chief Executive Officer for Bernoulli, Janet Dillione, says, "We celebrate this award with Virtua Health. Together, we're working hard to help educate hospitals and healthcare providers on not only the dangers of opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), but also the real opportunity to mitigate that risk using Bernoulli's real-time clinical surveillance as this research shows. We are proud to be helping healthcare providers improve patient safety. Nothing is more important than that."

Through extensive research and documentation, Bernoulli is leading the charge to educate the market on issues related to patient safety and patient monitoring and clinical surveillance with the objective to reduce adverse events and improve quality of care for patients. In addition to the BI&T publication, Bernoulli has released a new eBook entitled, "Continuous Clinical Surveillance: A Business and Clinical Care for creating the Foundation for Real-Time Healthcare." The eBook details the patient safety benefits and return on investment for health systems that implement continuous clinical surveillance across the enterprise.

Bernoulli published the eBook partly in response to Spyglass Consulting Group's observation that "the market requires further resources to help hospital leaders understand the role of clinical surveillance as it relates to patient and alarm safety, improving operational efficiencies, integration with other clinical systems, regulatory compliance and returns on investments". Spyglass has issued its own independent study, "Trends in Clinical Surveillance and Analytics 2018." Bernoulli has secured the rights to issue complimentary copies of the Spyglass report to its customers and hospital representatives. Interested parties can contact Bernoulli for a copy by emailing information@bernoullihealth.com.

Also made possible by a Bernoulli educational grant, is a new podcast from the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety (PPAHS). PPAHS has released this clinical education podcast on improving patient safety and reducing alarm fatigue. Entitled, "Improving patient Safety and Reducing Alarm Fatigue: The Right and Wrong Way to Use Continuous Surveillance Monitoring," the podcast is hosted by a distinguished panel of experts including Leah Baron, MD, of Virtua Memorial Hospital, Maria Cvach, DNP, RN, FAAN at Johns Hopkins Health System, and Marc Schlesinger, RRT, MVA, FACHE of ECRI Institute.

A link to the AAMI research article, eBook, PPAHS podcast and additional Bernoulli educational resources are available on the Bernoulli website.

