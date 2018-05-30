Bernstein Adds Senior Talent to Support Growth in San Francisco

"Dan brings nearly three decades of investment expertise, combined with an excellent track record of building a practice of sophisticated clients," said Brian Haloossim, Senior Managing Director at Bernstein Private Wealth Management overseeing the firm's West Coast business. "We're thrilled he has rejoined Bernstein and are confident that under his leadership, our business will continue to strengthen and gain momentum in the marketplace."

Eagan has led a distinguished 20-year career at AllianceBernstein and held a number of progressive senior leadership positions during his tenure at the firm, including as head of the private client practice in the Pacific Northwest and leader of the Wealth Management Group, among other roles. Prior to rejoining Bernstein in 2018, Eagan was a Director in the Portfolio Management Group of Hirtle Callaghan. Eagan holds a BS in finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA with distinction from DePaul University. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

In addition, William E. Grayson was recently promoted to National Director - Family Offices in the San Francisco office. He will be responsible for working with family offices, ultra high net worth clients and their professional advisors to provide a range of sophisticated wealth planning and investment services. Grayson joined Bernstein nearly a decade ago and brings twenty years of experience as a senior investment executive and ten years as a litigator and corporate and government general counsel. Prior to Bernstein, he was the president of a SEC-registered investment advisor and hedge fund firm, and before that, vice president at J.P. Morgan & Co. and Montgomery Securities. Grayson earned a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a JD from the University of San Francisco.

About Bernstein

Found more than 50 years ago, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any type of investment goal, income need, tax situation or tolerance for risk. And we use proprietary, centrally managed investment strategies that ensure every client receives the firm's best thinking on opportunities and risk control. The firm ranks among the top 17 wealth management firms in the U.S.* and manages more than $90 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.bernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

At March 31, 2018, AB Holding owned approximately 36.2% of the issued and outstanding AB Units and AXA, a worldwide leader in financial protection, owned an approximate 64.4% economic interest in AB.



Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

*Barron's 2017 Top 40 Wealth Management Firms Annual Ranking

