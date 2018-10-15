Bernstein Launches Two New Podcast Series

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management ("Bernstein") has launched two new series: "Women & Wealth" and "Inspired Investing", expanding its suite of Bernstein Insights podcasts for high-net-worth investors and private clients.

With each series tailored to a unique topic, "Women & Wealth", hosted by Bernstein's Head of Core Asset Strategies, Beata Kirr, will address the unique needs of women as they connect with their wealth. Whether instilling their financial values in family, optimizing their philanthropic giving, or embracing responsible investing, women tend to approach their wealth differently. The goal of the podcast is to educate, engage, and empower women with the confidence and knowledge they need to make a difference with their assets.

"Inspired Investing", hosted by Bernstein's Head of Endowment and Foundation Advisory Services, Clare Golla, addresses the real need for dialogue around the overall financial health of nonprofit organizations. The series examines timely investment and finance topics for decision makers at nonprofits, endowments and foundations – from trends in charitable giving to policy, spending and revenue sources.

"Since launching our first series in 2017, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback and seen increasing demand from our listeners for more Bernstein content across a variety of topics," said David Barnard, Head of Bernstein. "Our clients have long benefitted from our differentiated research insights and wealth strategy expertise, and the expanded series is one step further to enhancing access to our latest thinking."

"Women & Wealth" and "Inspired Investing" complement Bernstein's initial series, "The Pulse", a monthly capital markets outlook with Senior Portfolio Manager, Matthew Palazzolo, on Bernstein's best-in-class research insights and strategies for long-term investors. All of Bernstein's podcasts are available for free streaming or download on iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify, and Stitcher with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

About Bernstein

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) provides wealth strategy advice and investment services to multi-generational families, endowments, foundations and financial guardians. Our clients benefit from the consistent application of industry leading planning resources and direct access to a wide array of research driven investment solutions customized to suit individual goals and risk tolerance. For more information, visit www.bernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2018, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.5% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.1% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

