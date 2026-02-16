Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Publicly Traded Origin Materials Securities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Origin Materials, Inc. Securities (NASDAQ: ORGN and ORGNW):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased publicly traded securities of Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin Materials") on the open market of a U.S. stock exchange during the period from March 7, 2023 through August 9, 2023, and who were allegedly damaged thereby ("Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff for the proposed Settlement Class has reached an agreement with the Defendants to settle the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") for $9,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable William B. Shubb, on June 8, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California, Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse, Courtroom 5, 14th Floor, 501 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation of Settlement; and (iii) approve Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically or by video conference without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. You may obtain a Claim Form and review the Internet Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Internet Notice") on the website https://www.strategicclaims.net/OriginMaterials/ or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Origin Materials, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson St., Suite 205

P.O. Box 230

Media, PA 19063

Toll-Free: (866) 274-4004

Fax: (610) 565-7985

[email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Internet Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LIEBHARD LLP

Michael S. Bigin, Esq.

10 East 40th Street

New York, NY 10016

(212) 779-1414

[email protected]

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than May 4, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Internet Notice such that it is received no later than May 4, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Internet Notice, such that they are received no later than May 4, 2026.

SO ORDERED this 7th day of January, 2026.

The Honorable William B. Shubb

United States District Judge

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP