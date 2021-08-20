Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigating Injuries and Illness Allegedly Caused by Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BiPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices, is investigating serious injuries and illnesses that may be associated with certain CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators recalled by Philips Respironics on June 14, 2021.

The Firm is now offering free, no-obligation legal reviews to individuals who experienced any of the following complications allegedly associated with use of these recalled devices, including:

Cancer

Sudden Respiratory Failure (Leading to Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Organ Damage, or Other Injury)

Lung Damage

New or Worsening Asthma

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Reactive Airway Disease (RAD)

"Patients using these assisted breathing devices risk exposure to particulate matter or toxic chemicals with the potential to cause serious lung injuries and even cancer," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP. "Our attorneys are committed to ensuring that the alleged victims of these recalled devices are fairly and fully compensated for all of their injury-related damages."

What to Know About Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

An estimated 4 million Philips CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators are included in this recall.

According to Philips Respironics (NYSE: PHG), a polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used as a sound abatement component may degrade into particles, enter into the device air pathway, and be inhaled or ingested by the patient. There's also a possibility that the foam will "off-gas" chemicals that may be toxic. Although there have been no reports of patent deaths, the company is aware of possible patient impacts associated with foam degradation.

Consequences of particulate exposure and off-gassing may include:

Headache

Irritation

Inflammation

Respiratory issues

Hypersensitivity

Nausea/vomiting

Possible toxic and carcinogenic (cancer) effects

Philips has warned that patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilators should not stop using the device without first talking to a doctor. However, patients with recalled CPAP and BIPAP machines should discontinue use immediately and consult their physician to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment.

Learn More About Filing a Philips CPAP Machine Recall Lawsuit

Patients who experienced a serious lung injury or received a cancer diagnosis after using a recalled Philips CPAP Machine, BiPAP Machine, or Mechanical Ventilator could be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other injury-related damages. To learn more about filing a Philips CPAP Machine Recall Lawsuit, please contact Bernstein Liebhard LLP by visiting the Firm's website or calling 888-872-9664.

