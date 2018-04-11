Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigating Potential Nuplazid Lawsuit Filings on Behalf of Individuals Who Died or Experienced Other Serious Adverse Events Allegedly Associated with Parkinson's Disease Treatment

"Recent reports have linked Nuplazid to thousands of adverse events, including hundreds of deaths. These reports also indicate that many Parkinson's disease patients continued to experience hallucinations while taking this costly medication," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The firm is now offering free, no-obligation legal reviews to anyone who may have been harmed by Nuplazid, as well as their surviving loved ones.

Nuplazid Adverse Event Reports

Nuplazid (pimavanserin) was the first medication cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat the hallucinations and delusions that often plague people suffering from Parkinson's disease. The agency expedited the approval of Nuplazid by designating it a "breakthrough therapy," which is only permitted for drugs that have demonstrated "substantial improvement" in patients with serious or life-threatening diseases compared to treatments already on the market.

The FDA approved Nuplazid in April 2016 based on a single, 6-week clinical trial that involved around 200 patients. During the course of that study, patients treated with Nuplazid were twice as likely to die or suffer other serious adverse events compared to those prescribed a placebo.

Three previous Nuplazid clinical trials had failed to demonstrate a benefit in reducing hallucinations and other symptoms of Parkinson's disease psychosis.

In November 2017, an analysis conducted by the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) indicated that the FDA's adverse event databased had received 2,236 Nuplazid reports within a single 12-month period ending March 2017. The most frequently mentioned Nuplazid side effects included:

Hallucinations (487)

Confused state (258)

Deaths (244)

Complaints that the Nuplazid was ineffective (333)

Parkinson's disease patients who suffered serious adverse events while taking Nuplazid, or their surviving family members, may be entitled to compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, wrongful death, and more. To arrange for a free, no-obligation Nuplazid lawsuit review, please visit Bernstein Liebhard LLP's website, or call 800-511-5092 to arrange for a free, no obligation case review.

