Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigating Potential Zantac Lawsuits for Cancer Allegedly Caused by NDMA-Contaminated Heart Burn Medications

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices, is investigating reports that name-brand and generic versions of Zantac (ranitidine) are contaminated with N-Nitroso-dimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen.

"Given that more than 15 million Americans are prescribed Zantac or ranitidine products every year, while millions more rely on over-the-counter versions to relieve heart burn, the presence of a cancer-causing chemical presents a significant public health threat," said Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP. "Our attorneys are committed to ensuring that the alleged victims of contaminated Zantac are fairly and fully compensated for all of their injury-related damages."

The firm is now offering free, no-obligation Zantac lawsuit reviews to consumers diagnosed with cancer following the use of ranitidine-based medications.

What Consumers Should Know About Contaminated Zantac

Zantac and ranitidine are used to treat heart burn, GERD, and other digestive disorders caused by the excess production of stomach acid. Sanofi-Aventis markets name-brand Zantac in the United States. Numerous generic versions are also available by prescription or sold over-the-counter.

On September 13, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned that NDMA had been detected in samples of Zantac and ranitidine. Animal experiments have shown that exposure to this compound increases the risk of cancer, especially tumors of the liver, kidneys and gastrointestinal tract. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies NDMA as a probable human carcinogen.

Valisure, an online pharmacy that conducts testing on every medication batch it sells, apparently informed the FDA of the contamination issue. The company claims to have found NDMA in every sample of Zantac and ranitidine it tested, and maintains that the levels detected exceeded the FDA's acceptable daily limits. Valisure also asserted that the presence of the NDMA was the result of the "inherent instability" of the ranitidine molecule, which can degrade under the conditions created by digestion.

Nevertheless, the FDA has not ordered a Zantac recall and maintains that the levels of NDMA detected were low. However, the agency did urge consumers using over-the-counter Zantac and ranitidine products to consider switching to a different antacid. Those using prescription versions should not stop taking the medication without talking to their doctor, as doing so could worsen their condition.

While at least one generic drug maker has stopped distributing ranitidine products worldwide, Sanofi-Aventis indicated it has no plans to conduct a Zantac recall at this time.

