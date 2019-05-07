Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately Five Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Pending On Behalf Of EventBrite, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announced today that approximately five weeks remain to file a motion for lead plaintiff in a class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities (the "Class") who purchased the securities of EventBrite, Inc. ("EventBrite" or the "Company") between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019 (the "Class Period"), including pursuant to EventBrite's initial public offering in September 2018 (the "IPO"). The complaint alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the EventBrite class action, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

EventBrite is a California-based event management and ticketing website. On September 20, 2018, the Company filed its prospectus in connection with the IPO. In the prospectus, Defendants made numerous misrepresentations about the Company's acquisition of Ticketfly, LLC ("Ticketfly"), which the Company purportedly acquired to expand EventBrite's solutions for music-related events. Defendants also allegedly made misstatements during the Class Period relating to the Company's 3Q18 financial results. On March 7, 2019, the Company surprised the market by revealing that the integration of Ticketfly would negatively impact the Company's growth and revenue. On this news, EventBrite's share price fell over 24% to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019.

If you purchased EventBrite common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/eventbrite-eb-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-125/ or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP has pursued hundreds of securities, consumer, and shareholder rights cases and recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. The Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and been listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

You can obtain a copy of the complaint by contacting the clerk of the court for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

