Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announce Pendency and Proposed Settlement of the Allergan Generic Drug Pricing Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

IN RE ALLERGAN GENERIC DRUG PRICING

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:16-cv-09449 (KSH) (CLW)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT

HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is directed to all members of the following Settlement Class consisting of three subclasses: (i) as to claims arising under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"), all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Allergan plc1 common and/or preferred stock between October 29, 2013 and November 2, 2016, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby; (ii) as to claims arising under Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act in connection with the merger between Actavis plc and Forest Laboratories, Inc. ("Forest") (the "Forest Merger"), all persons and entities who held Forest common stock as of May 2, 2014, and were entitled to vote on the Forest Merger, and acquired shares of Allergan common stock in the Forest Merger and were damaged thereby; and (iii) as to claims arising under Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act in connection with the merger between Actavis plc and Allergan, Inc. (the "Actavis Merger"), all persons and entities who held Allergan, Inc. common stock as of January 22, 2015, and were entitled to vote on the Actavis Merger, and acquired shares of Allergan common stock in the Actavis Merger and were damaged thereby.

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in detail in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated July 8, 2021 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below. Copies of the Stipulation and the Notice are available at www.AllerganDrugPricingSecuritiesLitigation.com .

Please read this notice carefully; your rights will be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey ("Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action ("Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the parties to the Action have reached a proposed settlement for $130,000,000 in cash ("Settlement") that, if approved by the Court, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on November 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable Cathy L. Waldor, United States Magistrate Judge for the District of New Jersey, either in person at the Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ 07101, Courtroom 4D, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things: (i) whether, for purposes of the Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (ii) whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the motion by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (v) any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.AllerganDrugPricingSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice") and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Allergan Generic Drug Pricing Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173016, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-777-9328, [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.AllerganDrugPricingSecuritiesLitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online through the Settlement website, www.AllerganDrugPricingSecuritiesLitigation.com , no later than December 27, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 27, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and served on Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 27, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Allergan Generic Drug Pricing Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173016

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-777-9328

[email protected]

www.AllerganDrugPricingSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

John C. Browne, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

[email protected] Matthew L. Mustokoff, Esq.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

1-610-667-7706

[email protected]

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

1 Before June 15, 2015, Allergan plc was known as Actavis plc. Allergan plc and Actavis plc are collectively referred to in this notice as "Allergan."

