Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation

To: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Class A common stock of Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook") in or traceable to Facebook's May 17, 2012 initial public offering during the period from May 17 through May 21, 2012, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class").1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Lead Plaintiffs Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and Fresno County Employees' Retirement Association, on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Class, in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") have reached a proposed settlement with all defendants in the Action, including Facebook, certain of Facebook's officers and directors, and the underwriters of Facebook's May 2012 initial public offering, for $35,000,000.00 that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable Robert W. Sweet, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007-1312, Courtroom 18C, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated February 26, 2018 should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and the Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Facebook Securities Litigation, c/o AB Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173007, Milwaukee, WI 53217, (866) 963-9974. Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website for the Action, www.FacebookSecuritiesLitigation.com, or from Lead Counsel's respective websites.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than July 24, 2018. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than August 15, 2018, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Facebook, the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP John Rizio-Hamilton 1251 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020 (800) 380-8496 blbg@blbglaw.com Labaton Sucharow LLP James W. Johnson 140 Broadway New York, NY 10005 (888) 219-6877 settlementquestions@labaton.com

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Facebook Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173007

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(866) 963-9974

www.FacebookSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition and others are excluded pursuant to their previous requests for exclusion. The full definition of the Class including a complete description of who is excluded from the Class and the full list of Defendants are set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to below.

