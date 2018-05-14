Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet Corp. Securities Litigation

A settlement has been proposed in a securities class action lawsuit concerning claims that the price that certain investors paid for Insulet Corp. common stock was inflated. Defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing or liability. The settlement will provide $19.5 million, less the amount of attorneys' fees and expenses awarded, to pay claims submitted by Insulet investors who bought the company's stock from May 7, 2013 through and including April 30, 2015. If you qualify, you may send in a claim form to receive a cash benefit from the settlement; or you can exclude yourself from the settlement; or you can object to the settlement.

A hearing will be held on August 2, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. ET, before the Honorable Mark L. Wolf, at the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, MA 02210, at which the Court will consider whether to (a) approve the settlement, (b) approve the proposed plan of allocation for distributing the settlement funds, (c) approve an application by the lawyers for the Lead Plaintiffs and the Settlement Class for an award of attorneys' fees equal to 25% of the $19.5 million settlement amount (plus interest), and for reimbursement of litigation expenses in an amount not to exceed $550,000, and (d) approve Lead Plaintiffs' requests to compensate them for their reasonable time and expenses in representing the Settlement Class in an amount not to exceed $40,000 in the aggregate.

If you purchased Insulet common stock from May 7, 2013 through April 30, 2015, inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Litigation and the settlement thereof. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action and/or a Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain them by writing to Insulet Corp. Securities Litigation, c/o Analytics Consulting LLC, P.O. Box 2007, Chanhassen, MN 55317-2007; by sending an email to info@InsuletSecuritiesLitigation.com; or by downloading them from www.InsuletSecuritiesLitigation.com. You may also review the Stipulation of Settlement and other settlement-related documents at www.InsuletSecuritiesLitigation.com, and you may also contact the Claims Administrator (Analytics Consulting) at 1-844-327-3154 for further information. You may also contact either of the co-lead counsel firms for the Lead Plaintiffs and the Settlement Class: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, attn. James A. Harrod, Esq., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor, New York, NY 10020, (800) 380-8496; or Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, attn. William C. Fredericks, Esq., 230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169, (800) 404-7770.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than September 4, 2018, establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. You will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Litigation unless you submit a written request for exclusion, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, to Insulet Corp. Securities Litigation, EXCLUSIONS, c/o Analytics Consulting LLC, P.O. Box 2007, Chanhassen, MN 55317-2007, received no later than July 3, 2018. Any objection to any aspect of the settlement must comply with the instructions set forth in the Notice and be filed with the Clerk of the Court on or before July 3 2018, and delivered by hand or first-class mail to representatives of counsel for Lead Plaintiffs and Defendants, respectively, at the addresses set forth below, such that it is received no later than July 3, 2018.

The Court has retained the discretion to alter any of the deadlines or requirements outlined above for good cause shown. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

