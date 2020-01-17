Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving the Publicly Traded Common Stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc.

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA

ATLANTA DIVISION

CITY OF SUNRISE GENERAL

EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT PLAN,

on behalf of itself and all others

similarly situated,

Plaintiff,

v.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.,

RONALD F. CLARKE, and ERIC R.

DEY,

Defendants.

Civ. A. No. 1:17-cv-02207-LMM

CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY

OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT;

(II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION

FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ("FleetCor") from February 5, 2016 through May 3, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $50,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Leigh Martin May at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Courtroom 2107 of the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 75 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30303-3309, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 6, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 2312, Portland, OR 97208-2312. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.FleetCorSecuritiesLitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than May 13, 2020. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 24, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 24, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, FleetCor, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Katherine M. Sinderson, Esq.

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

(800) 380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 2312

Portland, OR 97208-2312

1-833-935-1366

www.FleetCorSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

