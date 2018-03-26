Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of Fresno County Employees' Retirement Association, et al. v. comScore, Inc., et al., Case No.: 1:16-cv-01820-JGK (S.D.N.Y.)

FRESNO COUNTY EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT

ASSOCIATION, EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF

THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE AND PARISH OF EAST

BATON ROUGE, and WILLIAM HUFF, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. COMSCORE, INC., SERGE MATTA, MELVIN WESLEY III,

MAGID M. ABRAHAM, KENNETH J. TARPEY, WILLIAM J.

HENDERSON, RUSSELL FRADIN, GIAN M. FULGONI,

WILLIAM KATZ, RONALD J. KORN, JOAN LEWIS,

RENTRAK CORPORATION, DAVID BOYLAN, DAVID I.

CHEMEROW, WILLIAM ENGEL, PATRICIA GOTTESMAN,

WILLIAM LIVEK, ANNE MACDONALD, MARTIN

O'CONNOR, BRENT ROSENTHAL, and RALPH SHAW, Defendants. Case No.: 1:16-cv-01820-JGK

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, and PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who or which (i) purchased or otherwise acquired comScore, Inc. ("comScore") common stock during the period from February 11, 2014 through November 23, 2016, inclusive; (ii) held the common stock of Rentrak Corporation ("Rentrak") as of December 10, 2015 and were entitled to vote on the Merger between comScore and Rentrak consummated on January 29, 2016; or (iii) acquired shares of comScore common stock issued pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2015 and subsequently amended, and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").



PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED

BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action for settlement purposes only on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action, on behalf of themselves and the other members of the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $110,000,000.00, with $27,231,527.20 to be paid in cash and $82,768,472.80 to be paid in shares of comScore common stock (the "Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all remaining claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on June 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m., before the Honorable John G. Koeltl at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 14A, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007-1312, to determine, among other things, (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 28, 2017 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the terms and conditions of the issuance of the Settlement Shares pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, are fair to all persons and entities to whom the shares will be issued; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at comScore Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91346, Seattle, WA 98111; by toll-free phone at 1-833-609-9715; or by email at info@comScoreSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.comScoreSecuritiesLitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order potentially to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than May 29, 2018. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than May 17, 2018, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Representative Settling Defendants' Counsel (as described in the Notice) such that they are received no later than May 17, 2018, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, comScore, Rentrak, any of the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.





Requests for the Notice and Claim Form

should be made to:

comScore Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91346

Seattle, WA 98111

1-833-609-9715 info@comScoreSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.comScoreSecuritiesLitigation.com Inquiries, other than requests for the

Notice and Claim Form, should be made

to Lead Counsel:

John C. Browne, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

By Order of the Court

1-800-380-8496

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bernstein-litowitz-berger--grossmann-llp-announces-proposed-settlement-of-fresno-county-employees-retirement-association-et-al-v-comscore-inc-et-al-case-no-116-cv-01820-jgk-sdny-300618354.html

SOURCE Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP