Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of In re Stericycle, Inc. Securities Litigation, Case No. 1:16-cv-07145 (N.D. Ill.)

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

In re Stericycle, Inc. Securities Litigation

Civ. A. No. 1:16-cv-07145 Hon. Andrea R. Wood



CLASS ACTION



ECF CASE

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who, during the period from February 7, 2013 through February 21, 2018, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired publicly-traded Stericycle, Inc. ("Stericycle") common stock or publicly-traded Stericycle depositary shares in the open market, including Stericycle depositary shares purchased in or traceable to the public offering of Stericycle depositary shares conducted on or around September 15, 2015, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").1





PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action, on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $45,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on July 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Andrea R. Wood at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Courtroom 1925 of the Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60604, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated February 14, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Stericycle Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91124, Seattle, WA 98111-9224, 1-833-291-1647, info@StericycleSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.StericycleSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than August 7, 2019. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 1, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than July 1, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's Office, Stericycle, any of the other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Stericycle Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91124

Seattle, WA 98111-9224

1-833-291-1647

info@StericycleSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.StericycleSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to

Lead Counsel:

John C. Browne, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice")

