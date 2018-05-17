Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Prothena violated the Exchange Act by misleading investors regarding its development of NEOD001, an antibody designed to treat AL amyloidosis, a debilitating disease that can lead to organ failure and death. Throughout the Class Period, defendants misleadingly cited the results of Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of NEOD001 as evidence that the drug was effective and provided a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001. In truth, NEOD001 was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis and did not provide an adequate basis for the late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies. When the truth regarding NEOD001's prospects was finally revealed, the price of the Company's stock declined by over 69%.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than July 16, 2018, which is the first business day on which the District Court for the Northern District of California is open that is 60 days after the publication date of May 17, 2018. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

Arkansas Teacher is represented by BLB&G, a firm of over 100 attorneys with offices in New York, California, Louisiana, and Illinois. If you wish to discuss this Action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Avi Josefson of BLB&G at 212-554-1493, or via e-mail at avi@blbglaw.com.

