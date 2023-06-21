Bernstein Private Wealth Management Launches Bernstein Philanthropic Impact Fund in Partnership with National Philanthropic Trust

News provided by

Bernstein Private Wealth Management

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (NYSE: AB), today announced the introduction of a private label donor-advised fund (DAF) program, the Bernstein Philanthropic Impact Fund. The DAF program will be administered by National Philanthropic Trust (NPT). NPT, established in 1996, is a public charity and the largest national, independent sponsor of DAFs.

Amid the growing popularity of DAFs with philanthropic individuals and families, this enhancement to the firm's platform will offer a high-touch and efficient solution for charitable giving across a range of assets and levels of complexity. DAF grantmaking has been on the rise for over a decade, more than doubling in the past five years, and this new offering will further expand the range of options available to Bernstein's charitably minded clients to support their goals of creating a lasting impact.

"Bernstein has partnered with NPT for many years to help clients make strategic decisions with their philanthropy. As our managed assets in DAFs have grown, we're excited to unveil a new solution that will improve the client experience," said Jennifer Ostberg, Director of Personal Philanthropy at Bernstein. "Our clients will enjoy a range of benefits from this new structure including faster grant-making capabilities, an intuitive donor portal, and superior client service. The Bernstein DAF will provide our clients with the ability to address complex giving situations and maximize their ability to give more to the causes and nonprofits that matter to them."

"We are pleased to partner with Bernstein to offer this new donor-advised fund program, making charitable giving more accessible and efficient for the firm's clients," said Eileen Heisman, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust. "Bernstein's extensive expertise in sophisticated wealth planning, combined with NPT's best-in-class philanthropic solutions, will offer clients a seamless philanthropic experience." 

The Bernstein Philanthropic Impact Fund is now available to Bernstein clients as part of its broader suite of DAF products. To learn more about the DAF, visit https://info.bernstein.com/daf.

About Bernstein

Bernstein Private Wealth Management advises ultrahigh- and high-net-worth clients on planning for—and living with—the complexities that come with significant wealth. Bernstein is distinguished among major wealth managers by its expertise in navigating life's transitions through a holistic approach. A flexible process—paired with innovative research, sophisticated modeling, and cutting-edge investment solutions—also sets Bernstein apart. Headquartered in Nashville, Bernstein is a business unit of AllianceBernstein, which ranks among the largest investment managers in the world, with offices in major world markets across 26 countries and jurisdictions and over $676 billion in assets under management. For additional information visit Bernstein.com.

About National Philanthropic Trust

Founded in 1996, National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) is the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds and one of the leading grantmaking institutions in the US. Since its founding, NPT has raised more than $45.6 billion in charitable funding and has made more than 600,000 grants exceeding $23.6 billion to nonprofits around the world. NPT annually publishes the Donor-Advised Fund Report, the sector's authority on the state of DAF philanthropy. Visit NPT's resource library to learn what you can do with a DAF and about NPT's impact investing solutions. More at NPTrust.org and NPTGivingPoint.org.

Media Contacts

Bernstein
Prosek Partners
[email protected] 

National Philanthropic Trust
Richard Virgilio
973.879.9080
[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Private Wealth Management

Also from this source

Bernstein Private Wealth Management names Alex Chaloff as Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investment and Wealth Strategies

Bernstein Private Wealth Management Opens Stamford Office

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.