Bernstein Private Wealth Management Opens Stamford Office

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management ( Bernstein ), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (NYSE: AB), announced today that the firm is expanding its presence in Connecticut and Westchester County with a new waterfront office in Shippan Landing in Stamford, which opened this month.

"Bernstein has been operating in the Connecticut and Westchester markets and building a significant network of client relationships for decades, and we're excited to deepen our commitment to the local community with a dedicated office presence," said Rick Meyers, Head of Client and Advisory at Bernstein. "Our clients in the region will continue to enjoy the world-class resources and global reach of our New York operation while having convenient access to our financial advisors in their own backyard."

The new Bernstein Private Wealth Management Stamford office will serve as a hub for local financial professionals as well as Bernstein executives from around the world working with clients in the area. The office will be led by Managing Director Jim Murphy, who is originally from Rye, NY and now lives in Darien, CT. Mr. Murphy brings over 20 years of investment experience to the role and deep ties to the local community.

"We are proud to be expanding our presence in Connecticut and Westchester. We've been engaged with the entrepreneurial and business ecosystem here for many years, and we look forward to creating closer ties with our clients in this region with a physical location. As many in the community have experienced firsthand, we are fully invested in the communities in which we live and work," added Murphy.

"Connecticut continues to be an emerging hub for the financial services industry, which is why I am thrilled that Bernstein has selected our state as their newest location to grow," Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said. "Bernstein is a well-respected, global company that selected our state as part of its latest expansion because of its best-in-the-nation workforce and ideal location. We welcome Bernstein to Connecticut and wish them many years of success and growth."

About Bernstein

Founded more than 50 years ago, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of January 31, 2023, AllianceBernstein had $680 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AllianceBernstein may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

