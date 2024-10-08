BERNSTEIN X MARS: ARTIST ROBERT MARS AND PHOTOGRAPHER GARY BERNSTEIN COLLABORATE ON 4 NEW LIMITED EDITIONS OF HOLLYWOOD ICONS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare collaboration between 2 collectible image-makers, artist Robert Mars and photographer Gary Bernstein announce their new collection of signed and numbered limited-edition graphics depicting 4 legendary Hollywood stars.

The designer-framed 42" x 42" pieces will be limited to editions of only 10 each, depicting renditions of Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, Farrah Fawcett and Joan Collins--combining Gary Bernstein's original photographs of the stars as re-imagined with the unique mixed-media graphic magic of Robert Mars.

Above: 4 New Limited Editions from the new collaboration of Robert Mars and Gary Bernstein. The Elizabeth Taylor piece is shown on a designer wall.

As an additional investment benefit to each purchaser, the artists will provide an NFT of the selected art piece as part of the sale.

Robert Mars—

Represented by galleries worldwide, coveted by collectors, Mars is known for his collaged art pieces depicting mid-century stars from Elvis, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy to Muhammad Ali, artistically rendered with neon lighting and shiny coats of resin on wood panels.

Born in New Jersey, graphic designer Mars studied at the Parsons School of Design and draws on imagery from vintage magazines, combined with transfers, boldly painted colors and distressed, timeworn surfaces in several built-up layers a' la Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol. Mars' work combines the appeal of legendary celebrities with cultural product icons from Chanel to Dior to Champion Spark Plugs.

Mars has produced commissions for diverse clients from Coca-Cola to The New York Mets to Neiman Marcus.

Gary Bernstein—

With a degree in Architecture from Penn State, Bernstein has photographed more than 200 celebrities—from Jay Leno and David Bowie to Sophia Loren and Bruce Jenner. The UK magazine, Woman's Own, labeled Bernstein "the most sought-after celebrity photographer in the world."

People Magazine, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar and Architectural Digest—and corporations like American Express, Revlon and Cartier—have hired Bernstein for decades to create photography for editorial, advertising, TV, and movies.

Legendary publicist Alan Nierob (the Global CEO for Rogers and Cowan/PMK—who has worked with Gary Bernstein since the 70's) wrote "There's a good reason why Bernstein shoots the biggest stars in the world. Just look at his work."

The BERNSTEIN X MARS art pieces will not be released to galleries; rather interested collectors and designers should contact either the Mars or Bernstein studios directly for purchase information.

Contact:

For Robert Mars:

[email protected]

For Gary Bernstein

[email protected]

Images © Robert Mars and Gary Bernstein

SOURCE Gary Bernstein Studio