BERO INTRODUCES SIGNATURE GLASS BOTTLE NATIONWIDE

Now Available DTC and in Select Restaurants and Bars Across the US and UK, The Glass Bottle Launch Extends BERO's Commitment to Remarkable Taste, Considered Design and Exceptional Experience in Every Detail

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BERO, the premium non-alcoholic beer co-founded by Tom Holland and John Herman, is introducing its signature Kingston Golden Pils glass bottle to consumers nationwide for the first time. Now available at berobrewing.com and select restaurants and bars nationwide and in the United Kingdom, the glass bottle reflects BERO's dedication to excellence across taste, quality and design into a new format, showcasing the brand's founding principle that an exceptional beer deserves an equally remarkable experience.

BERO

At BERO, premium is more than a designation, it is a standard that extends beyond what is inside the bottle. From the ingredients and craftsmanship behind the beer to its design and the ritual of enjoying it, every element reflects the same commitment to never settle. The glass bottle is a natural extension of that philosophy, bringing a distinct sense of occasion to BERO whether enjoyed over dinner, shared among friends or opened at the end of the day.

As the first craft non-alcoholic beer in the US to introduce the glass bottle, BERO is expanding how and where the category can show up. While cans remain the dominant format for non-alcoholic beer, glass is growing in prominence by consumer demand currently representing just over a quarter of the category and has long had a natural place in restaurants, bars and hospitality settings. As the non-alcoholic beer category continues to grow, the launch allows BERO to meet consumers across more occasions, from the on-premise experience to enjoying a bottle at home.

"Before BERO launched — before the artwork for our cans was even finalized — we envisioned the brand in a glass bottle," said John Herman, Co-Founder and CEO of BERO. "There's something distinct about the experience of glass: how it feels in your hand, how it pours, and even how refreshing the beer feels to drink. That experience has always been part of what we wanted BERO to become. We developed this bottle for the places we believe the category is going next — bars, restaurants, hotels and beyond — bringing our award-winning beer into a format and experience that we believe has been missing from the modern craft non-alcoholic beer space."

With U.S. non-alcoholic beer volumes projected to grow 18% annually through 2029, according to global beverage alcohol data, the category is only becoming a larger part of the broader beer landscape. BERO's expansion into glass reflects where it is headed, with non-alcoholic beer increasingly showing up alongside traditional beer at the table, behind the bar and across occasions.

BERO Kingston Golden Pils glass bottles are available now at berobrewing.com for $20 per 6-pack. For more information and to shop, visit berobrewing.com.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Learn more at www.berobrewing.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE BERO