BERO Launches Limited-Edition Sony Pictures 'Spider-Man™: Brand New Day' Inspired Collectible Cans

Available exclusively online and at select movie theaters nationwide ahead of the exclusive theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BERO, the premium non-alcoholic beer founded by Tom Holland, is marking the release of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a limited-edition collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired cans available exclusively at berobrewing.com and select movie theaters nationwide.

Timed to the film's July 31 theatrical release, the collectible Kingston Golden Pils six-packs feature custom Spider-Man artwork and will be available beginning July 20 at participating theaters, including Alamo Drafthouse and Studio Movie Grill, while supplies last.

BERO's Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired cans; Photo Credit: Jacopo Cinti

For BERO, the collaboration represents a natural convergence of two passions that have helped shape its founding heritage. Since launching the brand, BERO has been built around elevating life's biggest moments with a premium beer that invites everyone to be part of the occasion. The limited-edition cans bring that philosophy to one of the year's most anticipated theatrical releases, giving moviegoers and fans another way to celebrate together long after the credits roll.

"BERO has always been about creating something people genuinely want to share with the people around them, and moments don't get much bigger than the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day," said John Herman, CEO of BERO. "Because the brand was founded by Tom, this collaboration feels incredibly authentic from the inside out. It's a chance to honor an iconic chapter in his journey while inviting both longtime fans and new consumers to discover BERO through an experience that's rooted in entertainment, community and great beer."

The limited-edition Spider-Man: Brand New Day inspired Kingston Golden Pils six-packs will be available beginning July 20 at berobrewing.com and select theatres including Alamo Drafthouse and Studio Movie Grill nationwide while supplies last.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Learn more at www.berobrewing.com.

Contact: [email protected]

About Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. produced the film. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. Credits not final.

SOURCE BERO