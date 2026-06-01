Tom Holland's BERO Introduces First-Ever Shandy Product Line, Blending British Tradition With Bright, New Flavors

The seasonal release debuts four fruit-forward Shandy varietals, crafted for every moment of a summer's day, from daybreak to midnight

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BERO, the premium non-alcoholic beer co-founded by Tom Holland, announces the launch of its first-ever shandy line, a limited-edition seasonal release inspired by the British shandy tradition and reimagined through BERO's flavor-forward approach to beer craftsmanship. Crafted with 30% BERO Kingston Golden Pils and 70% lemonade, layered with additions of real fruit flavors, the collection represents a new expression of the BERO brand rooted in nostalgia but focused on being 100% refreshing.

BERO

Launching in a sleek new 12oz can format, the release introduces four limited-time flavors inspired by the rhythm of a summer day, with product names that move from morning through midnight, alongside vibrant new can colors reflective of each moment. Each fresh SKU blends the familiarity of classic British shandy culture with the robust, taste-driven craftsmanship that defines BERO's modern American brewing process.

Each can is designed to feel fresh, approachable, and worthy of any summer occasion. The special-edition line includes:

Daybreak Shandy: Lemon Lime - Fresh lemon-lime citrus over a crisp lager base. Balanced, bright, and refreshingly tart.

Fresh lemon-lime citrus over a crisp lager base. Balanced, bright, and refreshingly tart. Golden Hour Shandy: Grapefruit - Vibrant pink grapefruit layered into a smooth lager for a citrus-forward pour with mellow sweetness and an easy finish.

Vibrant pink grapefruit layered into a smooth lager for a citrus-forward pour with mellow sweetness and an easy finish. Sunset Shandy: Elderflower - Delicate elderflower and bright lemon layer together. Floral, lightly sweet, and beautifully complex.

Delicate elderflower and bright lemon layer together. Floral, lightly sweet, and beautifully complex. Midnight Shandy: Blackberry Yuzu - Ripe blackberry tartness meets the herbal edge of yuzu citrus, balanced for a bold, memorable sip.

Each flavor is crafted using BERO's Kingston Golden Pils as the base beneath the bright citrus and fruit-forward notes. The result is a refreshing take on a classic shandy that balances easy-drinking brightness with the structure and mastery expected from premium beer.

The launch marks another step in BERO's continued evolution beyond traditional expectations of non-alcoholic beer. Built on the belief that balance should never come at the expense of taste, quality, or experience, the shandy line expands the occasions, rituals, and moments where consumers can experience BERO, from daytime gatherings and sporting events to outdoor dinners and late-night celebrations.

"BERO is focused on delivering amazing flavor to meet the modern palette with premium at its core," said John Herman, Co-Founder & CEO of BERO. "We have heard from our community that they love our beer styles but this shandy represents an opportunity to introduce our brand to new and different consumers. Still brewed with premium non-alcoholic beer as its foundation but layering on incredible fruit flavors that make this the perfect summertime beverage. We think our core will love it but this opens up the opportunity for non-beer drinkers alike as well."

"To be honest, I created the BERO Shandy for Z. She's never been a beer drinker, so I wanted to bring something new to the table that she could enjoy," said Tom Holland, Co-Founder of BERO. "I've always loved shandies, so exploring that style with BERO felt like the perfect next step."

Pre-sale for the limited-edition BERO Shandy begins today exclusively at berobrewing.com for Club BERO members, followed by a full online rollout starting June 8. Beginning June 14, Target will become the first national retailer to bring the Shandy to shelves nationwide, ahead of launching at many additional retailers and on-premise accounts on July 1. Wider national availability in July will include Total Wine, Sprouts, Gelsons, BevMo, Fresh Market, Hyvee, Avenue Sky Lounge and Peak With Priceless, HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Stoneleigh, The Sun Rose, and The Revere + more), Thompson Hotels and many others.

This limited-edition drop becomes a temporary addition to BERO's core portfolio, inclusive of the Kingston Golden Pils, Noon Wheat, Edge Hill Hazy IPA, and Double Tasty West Coast Style IPA. BERO can be found nationwide at retailers including Target, Kroger, Publix, Erewhon, on Amazon, and online at berobrewing.com.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Learn more at www.berobrewing.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE BERO