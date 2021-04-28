Beroe partners with Corcentric to boost effectiveness of Supplier Risk & Compliance Management efforts

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, Inc. the world's leading procurement intelligence firm, today announced its integration with Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services to offer supplier risk and compliance solutions to procurement teams.

In the past twelve months organizations have been increasingly concerned about supply chain disruption. Lack of insight in these supply chains is accentuated by the volume of supplier data and tying them back to risk. Poor supplier management processes and data infrastructures have traditionally made unifying supplier profiles with third-party data in areas like financial, reputational, sustainability, and cyber-risk too tedious and expensive.

The integration of Beroe Know Your Supplier (KYS) with the Corcentric Platform offers Corcentric customers an essential and unique opportunity to link their supplier profiles with 3rd party risk data with some key benefits. The Beroe KYS provides Corcentric Supplier Management customers information from the leading providers of supplier risk data including financial, reputational, sustainability, and cyber risk information.

Supplier and Procurement managers can also establish unified supplier profile views within Corcentric Supplier Management to extend into other areas with a dedicated supplier risk dashboard integrated with supplier performance and spend.

"Companies are only as good as their supply chains, yet unfortunately these are vulnerable to disruption and unforeseen risks when suppliers are not effectively monitored. Beroe and Corcentric partnership will further strengthen our efforts in enabling organizations to create a more resilient supplier risk program," said Beroe Inc Chief Vel Dhinagaravel.

"The inability to effectively link third party supplier risk data to wider supplier management efforts puts a massive strain on supplier risk mitigation and compliance assessments efforts. This offering adds tremendous value to our customers for solving the supplier data challenge and truly gives them a competitive advantage in the ability for identifying and mitigating supplier risk and compliance. We are truly excited about this program with Beroe," said Sean Regan, SVP - Global Alliances at Corcentric.

Accessed as an application within the Corcentric Supplier Management, organizations can easily extend visibility by gearing up or down the number of suppliers and data sources they subscribe to within the Beroe KYS application. This is offered in various ways through standard and gold packages that grants more information depending on supplier impact and risk management requirements.

"When looking for a technology partner, we analyzed the market in the 3rd party risk space – and felt Beroe was awesome complimentary offering – a true extension of our solution in terms of supplier risk and compliance management. Available with R20 Corcentric Platform, Corcentric is demonstrating the flexibility we are providing to those looking for new and innovative ways of enriching their supplier risk and wider supplier management efforts within a leading source-to-pay platform," said William Dorn – VP, Strategy at Corcentric.

About Beroe

Beroe is the world's leading provider of procurement intelligence and supplier compliance solutions. We provide critical market information and analysis that enables companies to make smart sourcing decisions—leading to lower costs, greater profits, and reduced risk. Beroe has been providing these services for more than 15 years and currently works with more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Beroe Inc, please visit https://www.beroeinc.com

Media Contact – Debobrata Hembram ([email protected])

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit corcentric.com.

To learn more about Corcentric, please visit https://www.corcentric.com/

