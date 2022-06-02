Beroe partners with Mintec to power its intelligence offering with market-leading commodity price data

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, announced its partnership with Mintec to offer market-leading price data & intelligence.

With increasing volatility in the global markets due to geopolitical and event-led disruptions, it is becoming essential for procurement teams to keep track of what is impacting their business and category.

Beroe will integrate the Mintec Category Indices for Oils and Fats, Meat and Poultry, Dairy and Cereals into its AI-powered intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai. Integrating these category indices will enable procurement teams globally to identify and respond to price movements within a specific category.

Beroe LiVE.Ai is an AI-powered platform for procurement and sourcing professionals -providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, market monitoring dashboards, and supplier discovery.

"This collaboration is an important step that enables procurement teams to harness the power of Mintec's commodity price intelligence alongside Beroe as part of their strategic sourcing process," said Beroe's CEO, Vel Dhinagaravel. Access to Beroe's intelligence platform and Mintec's benchmark price information will ensure sourcing managers and business leaders always have up-to-date pricing and market information right at their fingertips.

The partnership comes on the heels of Beroe's expanded partnership program as the company continues to bring the best of breed data and channel partners onboard to fulfil its vision of enabling every sourcing decision.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: "Mintec is pleased to partner with Beroe to enable sourcing and supply chain professionals to understand their supplier prices better. The addition of Mintec Category Indices will help improve spend analysis."

"We look forward to working closely with the team at Beroe to enable the implementation of efficient and sustainable sourcing strategies."

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 15,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence.

SOURCE Beroe Inc.