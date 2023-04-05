Berries market size to grow by USD 10,200.36 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing prominence of private-label brands identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the berries market , and it is expected to grow by USD 10,200.36 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Click & Get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Berries Market 2023-2027

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is identified as the key trend in the market. Private-label brands are becoming popular among consumers due to their low cost. Price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private-label berry products. Hence, retailers across the world are launching their own brands of fruit products such as berries to drive revenue. Popular retail chains such as Walmart and Target have introduced their own private-label berry products in the US. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming berries will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in berry prices due to unfavorable weather conditions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming berries will drive the growth of the market. The demand for berries is increasing significantly in the food and beverage and personal care industries. This can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the use of berries. Berries are rich in antioxidants that help in regulating free radicals in the body. The antioxidants present in berries such as anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol are known to reduce the risk of cancer. Also, berries are known to regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. Such benefits are increasing the consumption of berries among consumers. In addition, many global organizations such as WHO (World Health Organization) and the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) are encouraging the consumption of vegetables and fruits, including berries through various campaigns. All these factors are driving the growth of the global berries market.

Berries Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The berries market is segmented as below:

Application

Food and Beverages



Personal Care



Others

Type

Strawberries



Blueberries



Raspberries



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Berries are widely used in the food and beverage industry in a variety of products such as snacks, ice creams, yogurts, jams, and beverages. In addition, the rising demand for healthier diets and the launch of new products containing berries are driving the growth of the segment.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report

Berries Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our berries market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies fluctuations in berry prices due to unfavorable weather conditions as one of the prime reasons challenging the berries market growth during the next few years.

The prices of fruits and vegetables fluctuate with climatic conditions. The widening of the demand-supply gap is another major factor leading to increased prices of fruits such as berries. Natural calamities such as drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions can have several deleterious effects on berry cultivation. Also, long winters and a sudden dip in temperatures in the fall season may affect the cultivation of berries. These challenges are negatively impacting the market growth.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Berries Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the berries market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the berries market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - The company offers fresh berries, frozen berries, purees, and coulis.

- The company offers fresh berries, frozen berries, purees, and coulis. BerryWorld Ltd. - The company offers strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries in different varieties.

- The company offers strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries in different varieties. Brothers International Food LLC - The company offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

- The company offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. California Giant Inc - The company offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries as juices, purees, concentrates, IQF, and conventional formats.

- The company offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries as juices, purees, concentrates, IQF, and conventional formats. Coast Berry Co. Ltd.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Driscolls Inc.

Elite Agro LLC

Family Tree Farms

Fresgarrido SL

Haygrove Ltd.

Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd.

Rainier Fruit Co.

Royal Ridge Fruits

SAT Plus Berries

Sun Belle Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

TandG Global Ltd.

Uren Food Group Ltd.

Wish Farms Inc.

The aronia berries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 404.9 million . The market is segmented by source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The acai berry products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2022 and 2027. The acai berry products market size is forecast to increase by USD 770.39 million . The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography ( South America , North America , Europe , APAC, and Middle East and Africa ).



Berries Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist berries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the berries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the berries market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of berries market vendors

Berries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,200.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.38 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

