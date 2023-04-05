Berries market size to grow by USD 10,200.36 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing prominence of private-label brands identified as key trend - Technavio

Apr 05, 2023, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the berries market, and it is expected to grow by USD 10,200.36 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Click & Get Latest Sample Report within minutes!
The increasing prominence of private-label brands is identified as the key trend in the market. Private-label brands are becoming popular among consumers due to their low cost. Price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private-label berry products. Hence, retailers across the world are launching their own brands of fruit products such as berries to drive revenue. Popular retail chains such as Walmart and Target have introduced their own private-label berry products in the US. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Although the growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming berries will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in berry prices due to unfavorable weather conditions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming berries will drive the growth of the market. The demand for berries is increasing significantly in the food and beverage and personal care industries. This can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the use of berries. Berries are rich in antioxidants that help in regulating free radicals in the body. The antioxidants present in berries such as anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol are known to reduce the risk of cancer. Also, berries are known to regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. Such benefits are increasing the consumption of berries among consumers. In addition, many global organizations such as WHO (World Health Organization) and the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) are encouraging the consumption of vegetables and fruits, including berries through various campaigns. All these factors are driving the growth of the global berries market.
Berries Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The berries market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Food and Beverages
- Personal Care
- Others
- Type
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Raspberries
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Berries are widely used in the food and beverage industry in a variety of products such as snacks, ice creams, yogurts, jams, and beverages. In addition, the rising demand for healthier diets and the launch of new products containing berries are driving the growth of the segment.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report
Berries Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our berries market report covers the following areas:
- Berries Market Size
- Berries Market Trends
- Berries Market Industry Analysis
- Berries Market Five Forces Analysis
- Berries Market Competitive Landscape
This study identifies fluctuations in berry prices due to unfavorable weather conditions as one of the prime reasons challenging the berries market growth during the next few years.
The prices of fruits and vegetables fluctuate with climatic conditions. The widening of the demand-supply gap is another major factor leading to increased prices of fruits such as berries. Natural calamities such as drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions can have several deleterious effects on berry cultivation. Also, long winters and a sudden dip in temperatures in the fall season may affect the cultivation of berries. These challenges are negatively impacting the market growth.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Berries Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the berries market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the berries market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - The company offers fresh berries, frozen berries, purees, and coulis.
- BerryWorld Ltd. - The company offers strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries in different varieties.
- Brothers International Food LLC - The company offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.
- California Giant Inc - The company offers strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries as juices, purees, concentrates, IQF, and conventional formats.
- Coast Berry Co. Ltd.
- Dole Food Co. Inc.
- Driscolls Inc.
- Elite Agro LLC
- Family Tree Farms
- Fresgarrido SL
- Haygrove Ltd.
- Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd.
- Rainier Fruit Co.
- Royal Ridge Fruits
- SAT Plus Berries
- Sun Belle Inc.
- SunOpta Inc.
- TandG Global Ltd.
- Uren Food Group Ltd.
- Wish Farms Inc.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The aronia berries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 404.9 million. The market is segmented by source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The acai berry products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2022 and 2027. The acai berry products market size is forecast to increase by USD 770.39 million. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).
Berries Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist berries market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the berries market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the berries market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of berries market vendors
|
Berries Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 10,200.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
|
6.38
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global berries market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global berries market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Strawberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Strawberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Strawberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Strawberries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Strawberries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Blueberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Blueberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Blueberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Blueberries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Blueberries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Raspberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Raspberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Raspberries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Raspberries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Raspberries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
- Exhibit 120: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - Segment focus
- 12.4 BerryWorld Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: BerryWorld Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: BerryWorld Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: BerryWorld Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Brothers International Food LLC
- Exhibit 127: Brothers International Food LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Brothers International Food LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Brothers International Food LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 California Giant Inc
- Exhibit 130: California Giant Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 131: California Giant Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: California Giant Inc - Key offerings
- 12.7 Coast Berry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Coast Berry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Coast Berry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Coast Berry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Dole Food Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Driscolls Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Driscolls Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Driscolls Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Driscolls Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Elite Agro LLC
- Exhibit 143: Elite Agro LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Elite Agro LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Elite Agro LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 Family Tree Farms
- Exhibit 146: Family Tree Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Family Tree Farms - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Family Tree Farms - Key offerings
- 12.12 Fresgarrido SL
- Exhibit 149: Fresgarrido SL - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Fresgarrido SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Fresgarrido SL - Key offerings
- 12.13 Haygrove Ltd.
- Exhibit 152: Haygrove Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Haygrove Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Haygrove Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sun Belle Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Sun Belle Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Sun Belle Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Sun Belle Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 SunOpta Inc.
- Exhibit 158: SunOpta Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Uren Food Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: Uren Food Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Uren Food Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Uren Food Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wish Farms Inc.
- Exhibit 165: Wish Farms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Wish Farms Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: Wish Farms Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article