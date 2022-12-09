Berries market size to grow by USD 10,200.36 million: Packaged foods and meats industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global berries market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the size of the global packaged foods and meats market based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Berries Market 2023-2027

Berries market 2023-2027: Scope

The berries market report covers the following areas:

Berries market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The berries market is dominated by a few well-established players. Vendors compete in terms of product offerings and business expansions. They have a wide geographic presence and significant market outreach. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors must distinguish their offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Hence, the market is expected to witness an accelerating year-over-year growth rate during the forecast period.

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Berries market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

Berries market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Food and beverages



Personal care



Others

The food and beverages segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing use of berries in beverages and the launch of new products. In addition, the growing demand for healthy diets is driving the demand for snack options that offer high nutritional content, such as berries.

Type

Food and beverages



Personal care



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Europe is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness about healthy lifestyles is increasing the demand for berries in the region. Hence, many manufacturers are launching products containing berries as ingredients, such as breakfast cereals, bakery products, and drinks.

What are the key data covered in this berries market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the berries market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the berries market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the berries market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of berries market vendors

Berries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,200.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

